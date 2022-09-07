James Webb Space Telescope observing Pakistan

JWST had a glimpse of Pakistan and observed events from it's creation to afar future. Here are some key events;



- Jinnah Sahib going to England not to return but he's called back to help people get a separate country.



- Gen Ayub looking at the sky and his eyes saying, "how can I cheat God".



- Gen Musharraf raising his both hands and saying, "THERE ARE NO MANGOES in my plane".



Data further says that the first hundred years of Pakistan would be of 'nazuk tareen daur'. Then there will be positive changes.





Some data is still to be decoded. Members here can put their efforts. Of course if it's a satire, please continue.