James Faulkner leaves PSL prematurely, accuses PCB of lying and not honouring agreed payments

INDIAPOSITIVE
SENIOR MEMBER
- Sep 20, 2014
- 7,879
- -14
- Country
-
- Location
-
James Faulkner has left the Pakistan Super League prematurely over a payment dispute, saying the PCB hasn't honoured the contractually agreed payments and has instead "continued to lie" to him.
Faulkner, who has not played Quetta Gladiators' last three games, was understood to have grown increasingly agitated over the matter. ESPNcricinfo understands Faulkner had been negotiating with the PCB over the due payments, with things getting so heated on Friday that he threw his bat and helmet from the lobby floor balcony onto a chandelier after a discussion with a PCB official before leaving for the airport.
Earlier today, he posted two tweets apologising to Pakistan cricket fans and calling his treatment at the hands of the PCB and the PSL "a disgrace".
I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately I've had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments. I've been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me. It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20. I'm sure you all understand my position."
The PCB issued a brief statement saying they had "regretfully taken note of Mr James Faulkner's false and misleading accusations" and that the board would shortly release a detailed statement.
Traditionally, the PCB has always dealt with making player payments initially before recovering the money from the franchises, which may explain why Faulkner's primary grievance lies with the PCB rather than his franchise. Gladiators distanced themselves from the issue, telling ESPNcricinfo the Australian's payment dispute was with the PCB.
Faulkner played six PSL games this season, taking six wickets and scoring 49 runs.
Faulkner, who has not played Quetta Gladiators' last three games, was understood to have grown increasingly agitated over the matter. ESPNcricinfo understands Faulkner had been negotiating with the PCB over the due payments, with things getting so heated on Friday that he threw his bat and helmet from the lobby floor balcony onto a chandelier after a discussion with a PCB official before leaving for the airport.
Earlier today, he posted two tweets apologising to Pakistan cricket fans and calling his treatment at the hands of the PCB and the PSL "a disgrace".
I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But unfortunately I've had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments. I've been here the whole duration and they have continued to lie to me. It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the @TheRealPCB and @thePSLt20. I'm sure you all understand my position."
The PCB issued a brief statement saying they had "regretfully taken note of Mr James Faulkner's false and misleading accusations" and that the board would shortly release a detailed statement.
Traditionally, the PCB has always dealt with making player payments initially before recovering the money from the franchises, which may explain why Faulkner's primary grievance lies with the PCB rather than his franchise. Gladiators distanced themselves from the issue, telling ESPNcricinfo the Australian's payment dispute was with the PCB.
Faulkner played six PSL games this season, taking six wickets and scoring 49 runs.
James Faulkner leaves PSL prematurely, accuses PCB of lying and not honouring agreed payments
Quetta Gladiators allrounder threw his bat and helmet onto a chandelier after a discussion with a PCB official before leaving for the airport
www.espncricinfo.com