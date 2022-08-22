insight-out
Jameel Farooqui is being tortured. It is coming from his own mouth. He has been sexually abused. No one would lie about something like this.
Its not bajwa this is probably our state minister mr model town heroI think bajwa is some sadist homosexual
Bajwa installed this corrupt PDM mafia - he and the Army leadership supporting him remain responsible for everything that has occurred since he conspired to overthrow the PTI government
North Korea ain't that bad - compared to the sh!t that's goin' on...... dragged us back several decades and into the category of North Korea.
Even if its not Bajwa, it is Bajwa. He brought them to power.
Exactly my thoughts, we can expect anything from that b**tard. He has tasted true power and he surely wants more of it.Is he trying to provoke the people to get violent, so that he can declare emergency, impose martial law, cancel elections, and become ruler?
People voted the same thugs for personal benefits for years and will continue to do soEven if its not Bajwa, it is Bajwa. He brought them to power.
Even if its not being done by the boys, it is certainly with their blessings.