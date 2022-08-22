insight-out said:



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1561724921633558530 Jameel Farooqui is being tortured. It is coming from his own mouth. He has been sexually abused. No one would lie about something like this. Click to expand...

Human beings always oppose and resist sexual abuse - here it seems now onwards 'sexual abuse' becomes a normal 'tool of torture' for political prisoners.When the so-called bunch of 'democratic parties' convicted criminals, liars, thugs, murderers, thieves, corrupts, and liars are at the helm then such state crimes become a norm.Masses are to accept it or resist it - today someone else tomorrow it could be you or any of your family members - BETTER RESIST IT TODAY - TOMORROW IT WILL BE TOO LATE.