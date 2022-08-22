What's new

Jameel Farooqui is being tortured

AgNoStiC MuSliM

AgNoStiC MuSliM

ADVISORS
Jul 11, 2007
24,710
81
33,967
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
First Shahbaz Gill tortured and kept in jail for absurd reasons and now Jameel Farooqui.

General Kanjar Bajwa and his coterie of corrupt politicians AKA PDM have literally dragged us back several decades and into the category of North Korea.
 
koolio

koolio

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 5, 2006
4,164
0
5,452
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
This is getting beyond extreme, I can't see this going on for much longer, how much is the public going to tolerate this sort of grave injustice.
 
K

khail007

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 25, 2008
4,973
6
6,064
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
insight-out said:
Jameel Farooqui is being tortured. It is coming from his own mouth. He has been sexually abused. No one would lie about something like this.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1561724921633558530
Click to expand...

Human beings always oppose and resist sexual abuse - here it seems now onwards 'sexual abuse' becomes a normal 'tool of torture' for political prisoners.

When the so-called bunch of 'democratic parties' convicted criminals, liars, thugs, murderers, thieves, corrupts, and liars are at the helm then such state crimes become a norm.

Masses are to accept it or resist it - today someone else tomorrow it could be you or any of your family members - BETTER RESIST IT TODAY - TOMORROW IT WILL BE TOO LATE.
 
S

SaadH

FULL MEMBER
Apr 22, 2021
1,902
-1
2,512
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Reminds me of the excesses under Bhutto regime. His dullai camps roped in all without discrimination, allies, enemies, potential enemies, etc.

And BTW, this has agencies written all over it, so yes Bajwa is responsible.
 
ziaulislam

ziaulislam

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 22, 2010
19,129
11
20,093
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
insight-out said:
Even if its not Bajwa, it is Bajwa. He brought them to power.

Even if its not being done by the boys, it is certainly with their blessings.
Click to expand...
People voted the same thugs for personal benefits for years and will continue to do so

Majority of people in pakistan support thugs..

It is as simple as that..mr model town guy got votes..i cant imagine how someone can vote for such a guy unless they are thugs..

Unless majority of people become honest thugs will vote for thugs
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 2, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

HAIDER
Fawad demands independent panel to probe ‘custodial torture’ of Gill
Replies
2
Views
92
lastofthepatriots
lastofthepatriots
Norwegian
Fear the day when I tell name of real Mir Jaffer: Imran Khan
6 7 8 9 10 11
Replies
152
Views
5K
AZADPAKISTAN2009
AZADPAKISTAN2009
Zibago
PUNJAB SHOS BLAMED FOR TORTURING PTI ACTIVISTS TO BE REMOVED
2
Replies
26
Views
743
Zibago
Zibago
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Farah Gogi, husband to be brought back to Pakistan through red notice: Atta Tarar
Replies
7
Views
286
alphapak
alphapak
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘MATTERS SORTED’: FAROOQ SATTAR TO RETURN TO MQM-P FOLD AFTER EID
2
Replies
16
Views
446
PakAlp
PakAlp

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom