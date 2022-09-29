What's new

Jamaat is floating in praise of Hindus

Nergal

Nergal

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2018
5,707
3
6,425
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
( হিন্দু সংগঠন গুলা আগে থেকেই লীগের পেছনে লেগেছে। এবার আবার জামায়াতের এই কাজে প্রশংসার বন্যা বয়ে যাচ্ছে! অধিক শোকে আমার গান আসে ( I sing sometimes when I'm extremely sad 🤣.......!)


কিছু কথা দেয়া, কিছু কথা নেয়া, মিছে ভুল বুঝে দূরে সরে যাওয়া, কি করে পারলে ও পাষাণী @UKBengali )



Assistance to the families of those who died on the way to Mahalaya

Jamaat is floating in praise of Hindus

71 dead bodies have been recovered at the end of the fourth day after the boat sank in Panchagarh's Karatoya river. 6 people are still missing. Most of the people killed in this tragic incident were from the Hindu community. who traveled to Mahalaya to prepare for the upcoming Durga Puja.
But due to the sinking of the boat in the middle of the river, the journey of the festival turned into sadness. The rescue operation continued for four consecutive days. Amir of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami suddenly appeared on Wednesday (September 28) morning to express his condolences to the bereaved families. Md. Shafiqur Rahman. At this time, they gave Tk 30,000 to each family of the victims.

After this incident was published in the media, Jamaat Bandana started on social media. In particular, activists belonging to the Sanatan religion continued to give continuous posts praising the Jamaat. Those posts are flooded with reactions, shares and comments. But some say that Jamaat has chosen this path to do vote politics under the guise of humanity.

It can be seen on social media, journalists Ripon Dey, Niloy Chakraborty, Bimal, Nehar Halder, Badal Kanti Dev and many other orthodox religious people have made big posts about Jamaat's financial support. There they praised the Jamaat as well as questioned why other parties were not helping.

Not only that, many have also raised the question why Hindu organizations have not yet come forward to serve humanity. Many have requested the local and national authorities to work to ensure that the joy of Puja is not lost in the families of the victims.

It is known that the Amir of Jamaat himself went to the families of the 71 victims from Wednesday morning to noon and offered financial support. 30 thousand and more than 21 lakh rupees have been given financial assistance to the families of the victims.

www.bvnews24.com

হিন্দুদের প্রশংসায় ভাসছে জামায়াত

পঞ্চগড়ের করতোয়া নদীতে নৌকা ডুবির ঘটনায় চতুর্থদিন শেষে ৭১ জনের মরদেহ উদ্ধার করা হয়েছে। এখনো ৬জন নিখোঁজ রয়েছেন। মর্মান্তিক এই ঘটনায় নিহত বেশিরভাগই হিন্দু সম্প্রদায়ের মানুষ ছিলেন। যারা আসন্ন দুর্গাপূজার প্রস্তুতি নিতে মহালয়ার উদ্দেশে যাত্রা করেছিলেন।
www.bvnews24.com www.bvnews24.com
 
Nergal

Nergal

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 2, 2018
5,707
3
6,425
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
Is jamat really trying to get some sympathy as the FB status says? Will BAL also be an ally of Jamat , ( BAL media Bangla vision eagerly published the news?)? In this case all Razakars will be freedom fighter when enter in BAL propaganda machine, and exit from it! Fresh white wash! 🤣

Or India will simply take their side against BAL? then still no problem , sanghi jamati will be bhai bhai ( already our sanghi brothers like Govinda pramanic is screwing BAL every now and then , whenever he got a chance 🤣

( এরেই বলে বদলে গেছে দিন কাল, হরিন চাটে বাঘের গাল, হেহেহে)


টাইটেল দেখেন। "হিন্দুদের প্রশংসায় ভাসছে জামায়াত"। অনেকেই বলতে পারেন, এটা তো ভালোই দুর্গতদের পাশে গিয়ে দাড়িয়েছে জামায়াতের মতো একটা ইসলামী দল। কিন্তু একটা রাজনৈতিক দলের কর্মসূচি তো উদ্দেশ্যবিহীন হয়না। তাইনা? জামায়াতের কী এই উদ্দেশ্য ছিলো যে, হিন্দু সমাজের প্রশংসা পাওয়া।

ঠিক কেন জামায়াতের হিন্দুদের প্রশংসায় ভাসার প্রয়োজন দেখা দিলো? শুধু তাইনা, বাংলাদেশকে অখন্ড ভারতের অংশ বানানোর প্রকাশ্য ইচ্ছা পোষণকারী আর এস এসের গোবিন্দ প্রামানিকের কেন দমকে দমকে জামায়াত বন্দনার প্রয়োজন পড়লো? জামায়তের সুহৃদেরা কেন গোবিন্দ প্রামানিককে ফ্লোর দিতেছে তাদের চ্যানেলে? আমরা তো মোমেন কান্ডে জানি, ইন্ডিয়ার কাছে বার্তা পাঠানোর মাধ্যম হইতেছে বাংলাদেশের হিন্দু সম্প্রদায়। মোমেন তো সেইজন্যই হিন্দুদের অনুষ্ঠানে গিয়া বলে, আমি ইন্ডিয়াকে বলছি হাসিনাকে ক্ষমতায় রাখতে হবে।

আবার দেখেন হাসিনার খাস মিডিয়া বাংলা ভিশন জামায়াতকে নিয়ে এমন নিউজ করতেছে।

ঠিক কোন দিক দিয়া কোন ইকুয়েশন হইতেছে বুঝতেছি না। নোক্তা দিয়া রাখলাম। অনেকের কাছে যদি এইটা মনে হয় যে কোন কারণে জামায়াত ইন্ডিয়ার সুদৃষ্টি চাইতেছে তাইলে কি তাদের দোষ দেয়া যায়?

আশা করি জামায়াত তার দীর্ঘমেয়াদি রাজনৈতিক লক্ষ্যের দিকে খেয়াল রাখবে। একজন শুভাকাঙ্ক্ষী হিসেবে সতর্ক করা আমার দায়িত্ব।

Courtesy- Mr Pinaky Bhattchariya ( Facebook status)
 
mb444

mb444

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 18, 2012
4,893
1
8,139
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Nergal said:
Is jamat really trying to get some sympathy as the FB status says? Will BAL also be an ally of Jamat , ( BAL media Bangla vision eagerly published the news?)? In this case all Razakars will be freedom fighter when enter in BAL propaganda machine, and exit from it! Fresh white wash! 🤣

Or India will simply take their side against BAL? then still no problem , sanghi jamati will be bhai bhai ( already our sanghi brothers like Govinda pramanic is screwing BAL every now and then , whenever he got a chance 🤣

( এরেই বলে বদলে গেছে দিন কাল, হরিন চাটে বাঘের গাল, হেহেহে)


টাইটেল দেখেন। "হিন্দুদের প্রশংসায় ভাসছে জামায়াত"। অনেকেই বলতে পারেন, এটা তো ভালোই দুর্গতদের পাশে গিয়ে দাড়িয়েছে জামায়াতের মতো একটা ইসলামী দল। কিন্তু একটা রাজনৈতিক দলের কর্মসূচি তো উদ্দেশ্যবিহীন হয়না। তাইনা? জামায়াতের কী এই উদ্দেশ্য ছিলো যে, হিন্দু সমাজের প্রশংসা পাওয়া।

ঠিক কেন জামায়াতের হিন্দুদের প্রশংসায় ভাসার প্রয়োজন দেখা দিলো? শুধু তাইনা, বাংলাদেশকে অখন্ড ভারতের অংশ বানানোর প্রকাশ্য ইচ্ছা পোষণকারী আর এস এসের গোবিন্দ প্রামানিকের কেন দমকে দমকে জামায়াত বন্দনার প্রয়োজন পড়লো? জামায়তের সুহৃদেরা কেন গোবিন্দ প্রামানিককে ফ্লোর দিতেছে তাদের চ্যানেলে? আমরা তো মোমেন কান্ডে জানি, ইন্ডিয়ার কাছে বার্তা পাঠানোর মাধ্যম হইতেছে বাংলাদেশের হিন্দু সম্প্রদায়। মোমেন তো সেইজন্যই হিন্দুদের অনুষ্ঠানে গিয়া বলে, আমি ইন্ডিয়াকে বলছি হাসিনাকে ক্ষমতায় রাখতে হবে।

আবার দেখেন হাসিনার খাস মিডিয়া বাংলা ভিশন জামায়াতকে নিয়ে এমন নিউজ করতেছে।

ঠিক কোন দিক দিয়া কোন ইকুয়েশন হইতেছে বুঝতেছি না। নোক্তা দিয়া রাখলাম। অনেকের কাছে যদি এইটা মনে হয় যে কোন কারণে জামায়াত ইন্ডিয়ার সুদৃষ্টি চাইতেছে তাইলে কি তাদের দোষ দেয়া যায়?

আশা করি জামায়াত তার দীর্ঘমেয়াদি রাজনৈতিক লক্ষ্যের দিকে খেয়াল রাখবে। একজন শুভাকাঙ্ক্ষী হিসেবে সতর্ক করা আমার দায়িত্ব।

Courtesy- Mr Pinaky Bhattchariya ( Facebook status)
Click to expand...
Jamat BAL union is hardly a new phenomena.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 2, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

xeuss
The Jamaat-e-Islami in India
2 3 4 5
Replies
74
Views
3K
ayodhyapati
A
B
ARE BANGLADESH’S FLOATING GARDENS THE FUTURE OF FARMING?
Replies
2
Views
546
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
Hindus in Bangladesh decrease by 7.5 million over 50 years
2
Replies
17
Views
1K
Bilal9
Bilal9
B
'Hijab Row' in Bangladesh: Hindu Teacher Accused of Making Student Remove Niqab
Replies
7
Views
539
Cheepek
Cheepek
B
  • Locked
Do Hindus feel threatened in Bangladesh?
2 3
Replies
35
Views
3K
LeGenD
LeGenD

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom