কিছু কথা দেয়া, কিছু কথা নেয়া, মিছে ভুল বুঝে দূরে সরে যাওয়া, কি করে পারলে ও পাষাণী

Assistance to the families of those who died on the way to Mahalaya

Jamaat is floating in praise of Hindus

হিন্দু সংগঠন গুলা আগে থেকেই লীগের পেছনে লেগেছে। এবার আবার জামায়াতের এই কাজে প্রশংসার বন্যা বয়ে যাচ্ছে! অধিক শোকে আমার গান আসে ( I sing sometimes when I'm extremely sad.......!)71 dead bodies have been recovered at the end of the fourth day after the boat sank in Panchagarh's Karatoya river. 6 people are still missing. Most of the people killed in this tragic incident were from the Hindu community. who traveled to Mahalaya to prepare for the upcoming Durga Puja.But due to the sinking of the boat in the middle of the river, the journey of the festival turned into sadness. The rescue operation continued for four consecutive days. Amir of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami suddenly appeared on Wednesday (September 28) morning to express his condolences to the bereaved families. Md. Shafiqur Rahman. At this time, they gave Tk 30,000 to each family of the victims.After this incident was published in the media, Jamaat Bandana started on social media. In particular, activists belonging to the Sanatan religion continued to give continuous posts praising the Jamaat. Those posts are flooded with reactions, shares and comments. But some say that Jamaat has chosen this path to do vote politics under the guise of humanity.It can be seen on social media, journalists Ripon Dey, Niloy Chakraborty, Bimal, Nehar Halder, Badal Kanti Dev and many other orthodox religious people have made big posts about Jamaat's financial support. There they praised the Jamaat as well as questioned why other parties were not helping.Not only that, many have also raised the question why Hindu organizations have not yet come forward to serve humanity. Many have requested the local and national authorities to work to ensure that the joy of Puja is not lost in the families of the victims.It is known that the Amir of Jamaat himself went to the families of the 71 victims from Wednesday morning to noon and offered financial support. 30 thousand and more than 21 lakh rupees have been given financial assistance to the families of the victims.