Jamaat distances from BNP

The Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami appears to have distanced itself from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party of late.Shafiqur Rahman said that they were in the BNP-led alliance as long as it was active till 2006.The alliance failed to play its role on October 28, 2006, the Jamaat leader observed, adding that an ineffective alliance cannot continue for years.‘The BNP had no plan to activate the alliance, which BNP leaders disclosed in a meeting with us. We would now take part in politics alone,’ the Jamaat chief told the Dhaka city unit leaders of the party in the virtual meeting.He, however, said that the Jamaat would continue movements simultaneously with the BNP and other opposition parties in the national interest.‘The Jamaat amir said these in a party forum. But it was his personal opinion,’ said a member of the Jamaat’s central Majlish-e-Shura on Sunday.BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on the day said that he was not officially informed of the Jammat decision.He refused to make any comment on the BNP’s position about the Jamaat.BNP standing committee member Iqbal Hasan Mahmud said that they (BNP leaders) had also heard about the Jamaat amir’s statement over their relationship with the BNP-led alliance.‘We do not deny the statement. We, too, have been talking about simultaneous movements,’ he added.The BNP-led four party alliance was formed on January 6, 1999 with the Jatiya Party, Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Oikya Jote and it was headed by Khaleda Zia as the BNP chair.Later, the BNP-Jamaat alliance won a landslide victory in the 2001 parliamentary elections.Another BNP standing committee member and the coordinator of the BNP-led alliance, Nazrul Islam Khan, could not be reached over telephone for comment.Jamaat central leader Rafiqul Islam could not be reached either for his comment despite repeated attempts.Jamaat leaders Tasnim Alam, Abdullah Mohammad Taher and ATM Masum could not also be reached for comments despite attempts.