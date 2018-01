Google Translation

PESHAWAR: A spokesman for

the banned organization, Jamaat al-Ahrir, involved in terrorism across the country, has surrendered himself to forces.



Asad Mansoor, a spokesman for the banned organization, Jamaat al-Ahrir, involved in many terror attacks across the country, was in Afghanistan, but now he has handed himself to Pakistan's security forces. Asad Mansoor has been transferred to the secret place, where he is being investigated.



Jamaat-e-Ahamir appointed an organization's spokesperson after the arrest of Asad Mansoor on behalf of Ehsanullah Ehsan, but now he has also handed himself to the security forces.



It is clear that Mullah Fazalullah was appointed as the head of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (Pakistan), Omar Khalid Khorasani and other 8 terrorist commanders, separated from the TTP, formed a party al-Mahrir, whose first spokesman, Ehsanullah Ehsan, was appointed.

