Jam Abdul Karim Reaches Pakistan To Vote Against Imran Khan & Fight for "Civilian Supremacy" & Saving Constitution

Whole oposition is become a puppet & this oposition dont think about Pakistan intrest they just think about there corruption money & going against IK in the intrest that country who doing all this behind the scene they even dont care that there Country MP threaten by someone so what they care about the Country...
India fires missle:Wah kiya scene ha ....
Missile aya hum sattu pi k so rahey they ..
Dushman apni puppet regime bitha rah hum phir sattu pi ker so rahey ..
Hum pp ko kuch ni keh saktey 18th amendment ko khatra ha.Isn't an airport also federal territory and doesn't FIA have jurisdiction there too, especially during immigration?
Anyways, he will have to come to Islamabad.
BTW, just another friendly reminder, Bilawal is chairperson of the human rights committee.
Oh also, PPP is changing the public prosecutor in this case because he is 'incompetent'.
You really do feel for Sindh.
Huge win for democratic forces and civilian supremacy.
Cc @ certain TTA
True a superior civilian killed and inferior civilian with impunity and now is going to vote for the future of Pakistan.Khush hoga woh
Civilian supremacy jeet gayi
Dunya ki begairat tareen country ka aik chota sa namoona….lanat on our judiciary