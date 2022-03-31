What's new

Jam Abdul Karim Reaches Pakistan To Vote Against Imran Khan & Fight for "Civilian Supremacy" & Saving Constitution

Wah kiya scene ha ....

Missile aya hum sattu pi k so rahey they ..

Dushman apni puppet regime bitha rah hum phir sattu pi ker so rahey ..
 
Isn't an airport also federal territory and doesn't FIA have jurisdiction there too, especially during immigration?

Anyways, he will have to come to Islamabad.

BTW, just another friendly reminder, Bilawal is chairperson of the human rights committee.

Oh also, PPP is changing the public prosecutor in this case because he is 'incompetent'.

You really do feel for Sindh.
 
Hum pp ko kuch ni keh saktey 18th amendment ko khatra ha.
.
.
Mulk ka satyanas ho jaye lekin 18th amendment ko kuch ni hona chaiye .
Or uzair baloch jaisey insani masiha ko riha kiya jaye.
 
Protective bail plus forced raazi nama already secured. A rotten state.
 

