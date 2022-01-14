JackTheRipper
FULL MEMBER
- Oct 17, 2019
- 787
- -10
- Country
-
- Location
-
- Epicenter was near Jakarta’s neighboring province of Banten
- Banten reports injuries and extensive damage to buildings
The government is monitoring the surface of the sea even as mathematical models show there’s no tsunami potential, said Dwikorita Karnawati, head of the Meteorological, Climatological and Geophysical Agency. The quake’s epicenter was off the coast of the neighboring Banten province, which lies southwest of the nation’s capital.
She called on people to remain vigilant as there could be aftershocks. The quake’s magnitude was lowered from an initial 6.7 scale.
Indonesia sits along the Pacific Ocean’s “ring of fire” zone of active volcanoes and tectonic faults, making it prone to earthquakes.
Local media showed hundreds of people evacuating out of homes and offices in Jakarta, including from the Covid-19 quarantine facility called Wisma Atlet. Officials in Banten, which is one of the country’s manufacturing hubs, reported extensive damage to buildings as well as injuries.
Jakarta Struck by 6.7 Magnitude Quake, No Tsunami Potential
A 6.6 magnitude earthquake felt across Jakarta on Friday isn’t likely to trigger a tsunami, said a government body.
www.bloomberg.com