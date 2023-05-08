What's new

Jaishankar is a glorified waiter : Subramaniam Swamy

Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

I fully agree, he should have worn the same attire and flaunt his hairy chest at SCO

FXUMcQeaQAMjJte
 
iamnobody

iamnobody

-=virus=- said:
Swamy also has no takers

most just roll their eyes at his shenanigans, maybe cringe a bit, and get on with it, apna banda hai.

mad dog swamy, never know who he'll pounce on next lol
Click to expand...
Swamy exposed Gandhi family. He was the first person reveal that Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka are Catholics.

Show some gratitude.
 
-=virus=-

-=virus=-

iamnobody said:
Swamy exposed Gandhi family. He revealed that Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka are Catholics.

Show some gratitude.
Click to expand...
never stopped being a fan.

high level quick witted and supremely intelligent highest brahmin hai.

know them by just how insanely intelligent they are compared to say, someone such as yourself.
 
iamnobody

iamnobody

-=virus=- said:
never stopped being a fan.

high level quick witted and supremely intelligent highest brahmin hai.

know them by just how insanely intelligent they are compared to say, someone such as yourself.
Click to expand...
So replace Modi with Subramaniam Swamy. Swamy ain't afraid to take on China.


He is a Brahman by caste who will implement Manu's laws
 
Kuru

Kuru

All BJP guys troll Pakistan all the time. 🤦‍♂️
They fight with each other but ensure they are trolling Pakistan. Look what Swamy said:

Swamy: But soon after the conference & even before Pak FM left India, Waiter abused him before the Media. This is not Hindu Shistachar but Pakistan Tehzeeb. Did Waiter get infected?
 
A

Acharya Chanakya

El Sidd said:
FM Bhutto did not go to Bharat or Hindustan. He went to India.
Click to expand...
No. Billo rani went to east pakistan.

iamnobody said:
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1655061949519122437

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1655072645858365443

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1655550552527499265

Swamy take no prisoners. Wasn't afraid of Gandhi's. Ain't afraid of Modi.

@Joe Shearer
Click to expand...
Subhumans like jaishankar can never be compared to greats like ghazi bilawal Bhutto and Ghazi shehbaz sharif.
 
