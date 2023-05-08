Jaishankar is a glorified waiter : Subramaniam Swamy

Swamy take no prisoners. Wasn't afraid of Gandhi's. Ain't afraid of Modi.
@Joe Shearer
Swamy also has no takersSwamy take no prisoners
Swamy exposed Gandhi family. He was the first person reveal that Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka are Catholics.Swamy also has no takers
most just roll their eyes at his shenanigans, maybe cringe a bit, and get on with it, apna banda hai.
mad dog swamy, never know who he'll pounce on next lol
never stopped being a fan.Swamy exposed Gandhi family. He revealed that Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka are Catholics.
Show some gratitude.
So replace Modi with Subramaniam Swamy. Swamy ain't afraid to take on China.never stopped being a fan.
high level quick witted and supremely intelligent highest brahmin hai.
know them by just how insanely intelligent they are compared to say, someone such as yourself.
New Recruit
No. Billo rani went to east pakistan.FM Bhutto did not go to Bharat or Hindustan. He went to India.
Subhumans like jaishankar can never be compared to greats like ghazi bilawal Bhutto and Ghazi shehbaz sharif.
Swamy take no prisoners. Wasn't afraid of Gandhi's. Ain't afraid of Modi.
@Joe Shearer