Jaishankar boycotts high-level Security Council meet convened by China

Bitter ties with China since the Red Dragon’s misadventures near the Line of Actual Control keeps continues even after a year as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has now boycotted a ministerial-level high profile UN Security Council meeting convened by China, which is the UNSC’s President for the month of May.India was represented by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla at Friday’s meeting on multilateralism presided over by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.The EAM’s absence clearly stood out as the virtual meeting was attended by minister-level officials from the other 14 members of the Security Council.Shringla in his speech on Friday stressed that global vulnerabilities and fault lines have been exposed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.“It is the lack of a coordinated global response that has exposed the vulnerabilities and weaknesses of the multilateral system as it stands today, providing a timely reminder for the pressing need for comprehensive reform. While the pandemic exposed the fault lines from unreliable global supply chains to inequitable vaccine distribution, it has also underlined the need for global solidarity and strengthened multilateralism,” he said.Pointing out that India provided vaccines, pharmaceuticals and medical equipment to more than 150 countries, he added, “In that same spirit of friendship and solidarity, we extend deep appreciation to those that have come forward to provide us with some priority requirements to battle the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic that we are currently facing.”US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves were among those who participated in the meet, which was on ‘Maintenance Of International Peace and Security: Upholding Multilateralism and the UN-Centered International System’.Three countries were represented by sub-cabinet ministers – Ministers of State Tariq Ahmad of Britain, Ministers of State Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne of France and Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Raychelle Omamo, who function as de facto Foreign Ministers.Ever since India joined the UNSC as a non-permanent member in January, EAM Jaishankar has participated in ministerial-level meetings convened by presidents for the month Tunisia in January, Britain in February and Vietnam in April.China plans to hold two more meetings – on Africa and Covid-19 recovery, and improving safety of peacekeepers.Several meetings of the UNSC are held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic, facilitating greater participation of ministers who do not need to travel to New York. Hence, Jaishankar’s absence makes it all the more noticeable.