Jaish ul Adl COMEBACK

After a period of silence, Jaish ul Adl published a 10 minutes long video in a seemingly major show of strength. The video features five combat units and one rahbari unit parading in a northern camp of the group, with several men and vehicles. 1/2Video also states the official position of the organization on the recent protests in Iran, expressing support for the protesters and calling for armed resistance. The group announced it will enter the armed struggle against the Iranian regime, promising to overthrow it. 2/2