Jaish ul Adl COMEBACK

Mirzali Khan

Mirzali Khan

After a period of silence, Jaish ul Adl published a 10 minutes long video in a seemingly major show of strength. The video features five combat units and one rahbari unit parading in a northern camp of the group, with several men and vehicles. 1/2

Video also states the official position of the organization on the recent protests in Iran, expressing support for the protesters and calling for armed resistance. The group announced it will enter the armed struggle against the Iranian regime, promising to overthrow it. 2/2

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1583000129606684672

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1583000137571323904

Sifar zero

Sifar zero

CIA and Mossad written all over it.
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

do they operate only in Baluchistan- if yeah than probably from our side
if they ALSO operate in different areas than afghan territory is also involved
 
Big Tank

Big Tank

Jaish ul Adl is an offshoot of Baloch Jundullah that was formed by ISI upon the directions of CIA during Mush period. Largely operated on our side of Balochistan.

Later, CIA told ISI to shut Jundullah after which ISI handed over Abdul Malik Rigi to Quds Force.

In result, Jundullah turned against Pakistan Army and it's fighters travelled to Waziristan to fight.

Now I wonder if CIA asked Bajwa to reactivate Jaish.
 
Muhammed45

Muhammed45

They move along the border. There are confessions of captured JuA terrorists proving their links to Mossad and KSA.

Iran shells them along this border, if Pakistan or Afghanistan or Iran get destabilized then they would find space for terrorist operations.

This is an other sign that the imported government in Pakistan is again leaving Balochistan to Saud family. I hope i am wrong, otherwise, Iran will begin shelling their positions inside Pakistan/Afghanistan again
 
Mirzali Khan

Mirzali Khan

They also said they support the protests which is weird considering they are Salafis

Iran also gave drones to Russia and anyone or anything supporting Russia is a big no no.
 

