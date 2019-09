Jaish-e-Mohammed threatens to blow up railway stations, temples in 6 states by October 8

Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has threatened to blow up railway stations, temples across India by October 8. Security has been beefed up at important installations following the threat.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

A letter, purpotedly sent by Jaish-e-Mohammed, has been received by Rohtak railway station officials

Last month, Navy chief had warned of possible terror attacks, saying there's credible inputs that JeM is training its members for an attack

Updated Sep 16, 2019 | 10:47 IST | Times Now DigitalThe letter has been purportedly sent by Jaish-e-MohammedA letter, reportedly sent by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed has been received by Rohtak Railway station officials, threatening to blow up railway stations and temples across six states by October 8. Several prominent railway stations including Rohtak, Hisar, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Bhopal, and Kota, have been named in the letter.The government agencies are yet to ascertain the authenticity of the letter. Prima facie, it appeared to be written on a torn-school notebook paper.According to the Haryana Railway Police officials, the letter was sent to Rohtak Junction Station Superintendent's office and was received by the station manager around 3 pm on Saturday by ordinary post. The letter bears the name of one Masood Ahmad allegedly from Karachi, Pakistan.In the wake of the threat, security has been beefed up in and around the Rewari railway station and other important installations and places named in the letter as the authorities don't want to take any chance.Last month, specific inputs were received that JeM is training people for different types of attacks. While Navy chief warned of underwater attack, Lt Gen SK Saini, GOC-in-C, Army Southern Command issued a terror alert in the southern states after abandoned boats were found in Sir Creek in Rann of Kutch in Gujarat.Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa had also highlighted several reports saying that there could be a possible attack on Indian Air Force's air bases in Gujarat.This has come amid a war-rhetoric being peddled by Pakistan over the abrogation of Article 370 that provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Islamabad is trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue since August 5 and has left no stone unturned in its attempt. However, most of the stakeholders in the international community have come out in support of India asserting that the two neighbours should resolve the issue bilaterally through talks. https://www.timesnownews.com/india/...tions-temples-in-six-states-by-october/489403 [/QUOT