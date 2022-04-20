What's new

Jailed PA speaker becomes acting Sindh governor

KARACHI: A day after the acceptance of the resignation of Imran Ismail, jailed Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani assumed the office of the acting governor.

A spokesman for the Sindh Governor House said that Mr Durrani took charge of the office on Tuesday. “He held meetings with staff and other officials as well as people from different segments of the society on the first day in office,” he said.

Before assuming the charge, Speaker Durrani was under house arrest in connection with a corruption reference as his residence was declared as a sub-jail.

Also on Tuesday, an accountability court was informed that held Speaker Durrani enjoyed immunity from court appearances following his appointment as the acting governor of Sindh.

Accountability Court-IV Judge Suresh Kumar took up a case pertaining to accumulating assets worth Rs1.61 billion against the assembly speaker, his family members and others.

“However, the prison authorities failed to produce Agha Siraj Durrani in court,” his counsel, Amir Raza Naqvi told Dawn.

He added that an official notification of his appointment as acting governor of Sindh was also submitted in court, which was verbally informed that by default Mr Durrani enjoyed impunity from court appearances following his appointment as acting governor.

However, NAB’s special public prosecutor Dr Raja Muhammad Ali told Dawn that no formal application about appointment of Mr Durrani as acting Sindh governor was filed before the court.

The judge put off the hearing till May 10.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had arrested Mr Durrani on the premises of the Supreme Court in December 2021 after he surrendered on the apex court’s orders.

Earlier, he was first arrested by NAB in an Islamabad hotel on Feb 20, 2019 for investigation into his alleged movable and immovable assets beyond his known sources of income, making 352 illegal appointments, embezzlement of public funds in the construction of the MPA Hostel and the new Sindh Assembly building as well as the appointment of project directors for these schemes.

NAB had named Mr Durrani, his spouse, children, brother and others for possessing assets worth around Rs1.61bn made through illegal means.

75% federal cabinet on bail

Now Sindh governor to be someone who is under house arrest

The whole country is officially a criminal enterprise
 
Lovin' it....let there be clear demarcation between the evil forces, the batil and between the Haq and truth.

When all the evil forces, mafias, the traitors are on one side supporting each other, and there is one man alone fighting against the mafia, the evil forces, stand with that man.

The people are with the Haq and standing with truth and justice.

This will help in cleaning the united scum in one go, as they stand exposed before the public. Earlier people were confused.
 
Areesh said:
75% federal cabinet on bail

Now Sindh governor to be someone who is under house arrest

The whole country is officially a criminal enterprise
Click to expand...


Criminals will support the criminals, Estab. stands exposed(read Stablishment), stabs in the back.

Have high hopes that Allah SubhanAllah is planning something good for Pakistan. Never before these criminal mafias were exposed like that, they never were in one place. And never before people were this united, all ethnicities against the Criminal Mafia.

Now they, the Mafia can be targeted as they are in one group.
 

