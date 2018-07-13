Jail Bird On Air in the Air

Separate names with a comma.
its just power games man all is BS .
PAF should escort the Aircraft in which thief are flying to prevent Hijacking
NS might try to hijack the Aircraft
Pakistan Army want to fix him and want to place Imran Khan in his place...
All about grabbing power and clout...
Why name Pakistan Army explicitly ? almost 75% of Pakistanis want Imran Khan in place of him. You go on every Pakistani forum on internet, you will always find IK fans more than anyone else.
Popularity sells just like how Modi came into power in last general elections. Should I say that it was Indian army, who engineered your elections for Modi ?
Also should we just ignore his corruption? even if the army is involved, it would not be wrong to get this mafia out because he is a the biggest criminal in Pakistan.
Yup, the property in London also belongs to the Pakistan Army, Nawaz Shareef just happens to be the next of kin. LoL.
How do you build narrative and put one person at forefront...
In India media do that... In Pakistan it is the Army... all those who were writing or speaking against the Army were silenced... one of your major news channel was off air... remember that???
I'm not someone to impose my thoughts one you but I believe that your Army is the one who controls Pakistan... Do you want me to believe that PA is completely unaware of the huge level of corruption and loot in Pakistan... I don't think so...
Majority of your Army top brass and/Or their children lives outside... same is the case with politicians and beaurocracy...
I wish you guys good luck to choose the best for yourself...
I never say that Nawaj is not corrupt... you guys should kick each and every corrupt person... take back what belongs to you... but when the entire blame is put on that single person... I don't buy it... your army is too powerful to let it be that way...
Even your Army and beaurocracy elites have properties overseas... that's too from unaccounted money... what about them...
Are you addressing the correct problem... that is the question...
I won't be surprised if this guy is found innocent in all the cases once the elections are over... army is just building the narrative to put Imran Khan in front... nothing else...
Why not?
Indian, PML-N, Foreign Paid NGO, Anti State Element, corrupt etc all blame Pakistan army.
Your figure is incorrect. When total vote cast is 40% although some people argued that their vote was already casted.
Online forum? are yous serous? whats the ratio/percentage Forum User/Total Internet customers.
For the record most people used Facebook & not all forum are pro-imran.