Jail Bharo Tehreek: LHC to hear petitions seeking PTI leaders' release

701753_15436394.jpg

The Lahore High Court (LHC) was approached on Thursday for the release of the PTI leaders arrested in connection with the 'Jail Bharo Tehreek'.

PTI leaders Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Asad Umar, Azam Swati and others had produced themselves before the police for the arrests on Wednesday. Police arrested nearly 90 activists on the launch of the movement.

Qureshi's son Zain Qureshi filed a petition that his father had been illegally detained and his whereabouts were not known. The petition has sought the LHC's intervention in the release of the PTI leader.

Justice Shahram Sarwar Chaudhry will hear the petitions of arrested PTI leaders on Friday (tomorrow).
