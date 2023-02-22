What's new

Jail Bharo Tehreek: 81 PTI leaders, workers kept at Kot Lakhpat Jail

Jail-Bharo-Tehreek-PTI-1.jpg

After the commencement of the Jail Bharo Tehreek, the Punjab government confirmed the arrests of 81 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers who were kept at Kot Lakhpat Jail, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that 81 PTI leaders and workers have surrendered in Lahore after the commencement of the Jail Bharo Tehreek on Imran Khan’s call.

Sources added that police sent a report to the Punjab government regarding the number of arrests. The arrested workers and leaders were kept at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The jail administration also confirmed that they received Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Asad Umar along with 80 PTI activists.

READ: PUNJAB GOVT ORDERS ACTION AGAINST VIOLATORS OF SECTION 144

The jail administration was sent a notice regarding the arrested PTI workers for the violation of Section 144 and damaging the police van.

PTI’s preparations in twin cities

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Islamabad and Rawalpindi chapters have also completed the preparations for the Jail Bharo Tehreek.

In Rawalpindi, the PTI senior leaders completed the registration of 500 workers in their constituencies. 3,500 PTI workers have registered themselves for their voluntary arrests in the seven constituencies of the National Assembly and 7,500 workers in the 15 constituencies of the provincial assembly (PA).

The PTI Rawalpindi workers will gather at Liaquat Bagh on February 24 to surrender before the authorities.

In Islamabad, the PTI leaders completed the preparations for the fill the jails movement.
People rejected 'Jail Bharo Tehreek', Imran Khan's negative politics, Rana Sanaullah

People rejected 'Jail Bharo Tehreek', Imran Khan's negative politics, Rana Sanaullah

If Imran Khan considers us enemies then they will also deal like that, says Interior Minister

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah has said that the people have rejected the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ and the negative politics of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a press conference the Interior Minister said that Imran Khan wanted to use the innocent PTI workers for his conspiracy but the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ flopped before it started as only 300 to 400 people gathered for the movement. He said that the government had arranged for the arrest of 500 people but there were around 80 people detained in three vehicles.

Rana Sanaullah further said that three to four persons of Imran Khan's gang had come under control and that they had done nothing except making claims. He said that Imran Khan was spreading riots as he had turned political opposition into political enmity.

He said that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had called for charter of economy despite political differences but if Imran Khan considered them as enemies then they will also deal like that.

The PML-N leader added that PTI Chairman believed in the politics of revenge and he did nothing except looting during his tenure. He said that they will not allow the attempt to hold the nation hostage for his personal gains and that they will compete the political opponents politically. He also said that the government was trying its best to get Pakistan out of the crisis.
