  • Thursday, August 20, 2020

"Jahesh-700", Iran's first turbofan engine

Discussion in 'Iranian Defence Forum' started by mohsen, Aug 20, 2020 at 3:45 PM.

    Jahesh-700 (Leap-700) is Iran's first turbofan engine, which incorporates cutting edge single-crystal blades technology. defense minister described it similar to engine of drones used in advanced countries including the RQ-170 which was captured by Iran in 2011.

    This engine has 700kg thrust and can be installed on planes with up to 4000 kg weight. it increases the flight ceiling of Iranian drones to 60000ft.

    Jahesh is modular, has advanced control system, has very long TBO (time between overhaul) and very low fuel consumption which gives the long flight endurance to our drones.

    رونمایی از موتور بومی توربوفن سبک «جهش»/ افتتاح خط تولید موتور توربوجت ملی «اوج»+ تصاویر
     
    A very significant development. This is indeed generations ahead compared to Iran's previous jet engines. What this highlights is that Iran is more ahead in this very difficult sector than we had thought.

    Now we can expect the arrival of next generation UCAVs in Iran.
     
  1. Rogue1