"Jahesh-700", Iran's first turbofan engine

Jahesh-700 (Leap-700) is Iran's first turbofan engine, which incorporates cutting edge single-crystal blades technology. defense minister described it similar to engine of drones used in advanced countries including the RQ-170 which was captured by Iran in 2011. This engine has 700kg thrust and can be installed on planes with up to 4000 kg weight. it increases the flight ceiling of Iranian drones to 60000ft. Jahesh is modular, has advanced control system, has very long TBO (time between overhaul) and very low fuel consumption which gives the long flight endurance to our drones.