What's new

Jahanir Tareeen will be IPP’s Prime Ministerial candidate, says Abdul Aleem Khan

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,732
11
32,767
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Rules out chances of seat adjustments with the PTI and PDM in the general elections
272310132587975.png

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan, while declaring the imminent end of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), expressed his belief that not only himself but the entire nation has been deceived.

In an exclusive with a private TV channel, he said that his party would contest forthcoming elections against all parties. Furthermore, Abdul Aleem Khan announced that Jahangir Tareen would be the Prime Ministerial candidate for the IPP if they achieve victory in the general elections.

Mr Khan said that the collective decision of friends led to the formation of IPP. The individuals involved in the PTI aimed to support the chairman in his mission to build Naya Pakistan, and each person contributed their efforts towards that goal.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Jahanir Tareeen will be IPP’s Prime Ministerial candidate, says Abdul Aleem Khan

Rules out chances of seat adjustments with the PTI and PDM in the general elections
www.samaaenglish.tv
 
Riz

Riz

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2010
8,814
-6
16,096
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Rules out chances of seat adjustments with the PTI and PDM in the general elections
272310132587975.png

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan, while declaring the imminent end of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), expressed his belief that not only himself but the entire nation has been deceived.

In an exclusive with a private TV channel, he said that his party would contest forthcoming elections against all parties. Furthermore, Abdul Aleem Khan announced that Jahangir Tareen would be the Prime Ministerial candidate for the IPP if they achieve victory in the general elections.

Mr Khan said that the collective decision of friends led to the formation of IPP. The individuals involved in the PTI aimed to support the chairman in his mission to build Naya Pakistan, and each person contributed their efforts towards that goal.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Jahanir Tareeen will be IPP’s Prime Ministerial candidate, says Abdul Aleem Khan

Rules out chances of seat adjustments with the PTI and PDM in the general elections
www.samaaenglish.tv
Click to expand...
Zaat ki korhkilli tay shateeerian no juphay :lol:
 
J

jamesisi

FULL MEMBER
Apr 21, 2013
326
0
290
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
Rules out chances of seat adjustments with the PTI and PDM in the general elections
272310132587975.png

Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) President Abdul Aleem Khan, while declaring the imminent end of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), expressed his belief that not only himself but the entire nation has been deceived.

In an exclusive with a private TV channel, he said that his party would contest forthcoming elections against all parties. Furthermore, Abdul Aleem Khan announced that Jahangir Tareen would be the Prime Ministerial candidate for the IPP if they achieve victory in the general elections.

Mr Khan said that the collective decision of friends led to the formation of IPP. The individuals involved in the PTI aimed to support the chairman in his mission to build Naya Pakistan, and each person contributed their efforts towards that goal.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Jahanir Tareeen will be IPP’s Prime Ministerial candidate, says Abdul Aleem Khan

Rules out chances of seat adjustments with the PTI and PDM in the general elections
www.samaaenglish.tv
Click to expand...
Well I have chosen the prime minister of Pakistan already he is running the country..
1687890995930.jpeg
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
IPP’s Aleem Khan asks Awn Chaudhry, Nauman Langrial to resign from Cabinet
2
Replies
19
Views
365
ziaulislam
ziaulislam
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI’s Qureshi describes launch of Jahangir Tareen’s IPP as ‘dead on arrival’
Replies
0
Views
169
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Jahangir Tareen's new party to be named ‘Istehkam-e-Pakistan’
7 8 9 10 11 12
Replies
178
Views
7K
PakAlp
PakAlp
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Tareen meets Aleem, likely to announce new political party in 72 hrs
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
81
Views
3K
Jazzbot
Jazzbot
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pervez Khattak 'likely to be made' secretary general of Tareen's new party
Replies
3
Views
250
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom