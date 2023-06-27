Jahanir Tareeen will be IPP’s Prime Ministerial candidate, says Abdul Aleem Khan Rules out chances of seat adjustments with the PTI and PDM in the general elections

In an exclusive with a private TV channel, he said that his party would contest forthcoming elections against all parties. Furthermore, Abdul Aleem Khan announced that Jahangir Tareen would be the Prime Ministerial candidate for the IPP if they achieve victory in the general elections.Mr Khan said that the collective decision of friends led to the formation of IPP. The individuals involved in the PTI aimed to support the chairman in his mission to build Naya Pakistan, and each person contributed their efforts towards that goal.