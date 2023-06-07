What's new

Jahangir Tareen's new party to be named ‘Istehkam-e-Pakistan’

  • Adviser to prime minister Awn Chaudhry confirms the development.
  • Tareen likely to unveil name of his party in press conference on Friday.
  • Tareen becomes active following May 9 mayhem and fallout from it.
LAHORE: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Sports and Tourism Awn Chaudhry said on Wednesday that Jahangir Tareen’s new party would be called “Istehkam-e-Pakistan”.

Chaudhry, who is a close ally of Tareen, confirmed that the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader had finalised the name for his party.

It is expected that Tareen would unveil the name of his party in a press conference on Friday.

Tareen, who has been disqualified for life from the Supreme Court and was in oblivion, has become active following the May 9 mayhem and the fallout from it.

On May 9, PTI Chairman Imran Khan was arrested from the premises of the Islamabad High Court. Following Khan's detention, his supporters took to the streets and attacked important military installations including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi and the Lahore Corps Commander's House, commonly known as the Jinnah House.

Multiple PTI leaders were arrested under Maintenance of Public Order laws and jailed which led to a mass exodus of PTI leaders.

In a bid to take advantage of the mass exodus, it was reported that Tareen is likely to announce his new party, mostly comprising the former ruling party’s defectors.

The development was first reported after a luncheon was hosted in honour of Tareen and his aides at the residence of former PTI leader Aleem Khan.

Tareen was the secretary general of the PTI before he was ousted from politics in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him for being "dishonest" on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi.

However, despite the disqualification, Tareen remained part of the PTI and was crucial in wooing independent lawmakers to join the PTI after the 2018 elections. His efforts proved critical as they helped Khan secure the prime ministership in 2018.

But after coming to power Tareen and Aleem Khan’s relationship with the PTI turned sour.

In May 2022, the former prime minister revealed the reason behind his differences with both leaders and said that both were seeking “illegal benefits from him.”

Speaking during a podcast, the PTI chief — who was removed from office via a vote of no-confidence in April last year — had claimed that differences with both leaders developed when he refused to entertain their requests.

“Aleem Khan expected me to legalise his 300-acre land near Ravi”, the ousted premier said, adding, “From then onwards, I developed differences with him.”

While talking about Tareen, Khan said: “Tareen stood with those who are the biggest dacoits in the country. When I ordered a probe into the matter [sugar scandal], differences developed with Tareen.”
FyCa2H9agAE91Ic
Honestly shame on Ali Zaidi.

He said keh PTI main do log hongay to it would be me and IK, and mere sar par goli mar do main nhn chooroon ga. Ok, you had to leave under pressure, but then you went with JKT.

Lakh di lanat. Never expected him to do this. As for Imran Ismail, never liked him.

Goes to show you cannot trust anyone in politics.
 
Honestly shame on Ali Zaidi.

He said keh PTI main do log hongay to it would be me and IK, and mere sar par goli mar do main nhn chooroon ga. Ok, you had to leave under pressure, but then you went with JKT.

Lakh di lanat. Never expected him to do this. As for Imran Ismail, never liked him.

Goes to show you cannot trust anyone in politics.
FyCaNdBaAAA2cEl
 
It will be an epic failure. The writing is on the wall.
This clearly is not a popularity contest as such it won't be a failure. The powers that be just need another alternate in place. In our dysfunctional democracy, nobody cares about the popular vote because any election can be "engineered" to give popular vote to anyone deemed worthy at the time.

Hate to say this but at this time, all Pakistan needs is some stability. The utter disregard of the constitution by the current *caretaker* government should leave no one with an illusion that overnight this system will get fixed (this goes for even if IK/PTI were to attain ascendancy). I think PTI/IK need to park their gaddi for now and wait out for not the next, but the one after the next elections.

Once the pressure is lifted on PTI/IK which may take many quarters and possibly even a few years, these deserters will trickle back in given the mood of the public.
 
Honestly shame on Ali Zaidi.

He said keh PTI main do log hongay to it would be me and IK, and mere sar par goli mar do main nhn chooroon ga. Ok, you had to leave under pressure, but then you went with JKT.

Lakh di lanat. Never expected him to do this. As for Imran Ismail, never liked him.

Goes to show you cannot trust anyone in politics.
Has it occurred to anyone that maybe, just maybe the PTI leadership cadre is tired of us. vs. the rest of the world narrative?

Is it possible that despite their counsel to IK to build bridges, they have been completely stone-walled and thus this sudden convergence (not with PML, not with PPP, but yet another party)?

Is it possible that people in PTI realize that not everyone across the aisle is NS, SS, Zardari and maybe some muk-mukka can be had for stability ?

Honestly, it's easy to declare all these people sellouts and shame them when none of us personally have been put in the vice that many of these folks were put in. What has anyone sitting in the UK/US/Gulf lost while egging folks on to a bloody revolution?

The situation on hand reminds me of the interview that happened around December timeframe with Shuja Nawaz with WSK where he had said that Army can handle this situation and he was attacked by the entire PTI base online saying "buddha sathiya giya hai" and that "he is not in touch with the ground reality" etc. By this I am not stating that PTI's street power was not formidable but it was also not ready to go all the way and the establishment has known this all along.

At this juncture, the extra-constitutional powers have ascendancy so IK/PTI need to regroup, plan for a come-back (this is Pakistan so never say never).

Our economy needs breathing space (not that I have any confidence in Dar), but what else can be done at this juncture.
 
Has it occurred to anyone that maybe, just maybe the PTI leadership cadre is tired of us. vs. the rest of the world narrative?

Is it possible that despite their counsel to IK to build bridges, they have been completely stone-walled and thus this sudden convergence (not with PML, not with PPP, but yet another party)?

Is it possible that people in PTI realize that not everyone across the aisle is NS, SS, Zardari and maybe some stability can be had?
Those people should have voiced their concern when they were in the party, privately, and then out in the public. Fawad Ch was actually one the people who wanted to egg on the fight, Pervez Elahi is on record. So is Ali Zaidi one of the hawks.

The people who were actually more passive, they are still with PTI ironically.

On the larger part though, I agree with you, IK had the ascendancy and should have kept focus on PDM, not take on the estab like this. But I do believe that 9 May was not completely organic on part of the PTI, there were definitely spoilers. Heck even the CC Lahore was perplexed and he STILL does not have the answers. He is being kept in the dark. I will leave it at that.

Honestly, it's easy to declare all these people sellouts and shame them when none of us personally have been put in the vice that many of these folks were put in? What has anyone sitting in the UK/US/Gulf lost while egging folks on to a bloody revolution?
As I said, those who left the party under pressure, sure, samajh ati hai.

But one day you say this is my last press conference and I won't join anyone, bachon ko time dena hai, and a week later you are giving speeches in a JKT meeting?

That's just plain hypocrisy, not pressure.
 
Honestly shame on Ali Zaidi.

He said keh PTI main do log hongay to it would be me and IK, and mere sar par goli mar do main nhn chooroon ga. Ok, you had to leave under pressure, but then you went with JKT.

Lakh di lanat. Never expected him to do this. As for Imran Ismail, never liked him.

Goes to show you cannot trust anyone in politics.
Well, just another sheep...loll.. he said I will never take part in politics ..and now...
 

