Jahangir Tareen group sees their demands being met

Jahangir Tareen group sees their demands being met

Mansoor MalikPublished March 21, 2022




5
LAHORE: Members of the dissident Jahangir Tareen group in the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) appear confident they will have their way after securing guarantees that the chief minister of Punjab will be removed from office.
Sources in the group told Dawn that Prime Minister Imran Khan had all but “agreed” to accept the demands of the dissident group, but has sought more time to remove Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in order to “avert the impression of being blackmailed”.
Shaken by a no-confidence motion against the premier, the PTI government is on a mission to mend ways with party dissidents. A senior delegation of government members met the Jahangir Tareen group and asked them to explain their concerns and demands in detail.
“The Tareen group remains adamant over the removal of Usman Buzdar and explained their concerns with regards to victimisation, lukewarm response from Chief Minister Office to their problems and the bureaucracy’s attitude towards their group members,” a source in the Tareen group told Dawn.
A senior party leader in Punjab told Dawn the prime minister had agreed to remove CM Buzdar but wanted the dissident group to wait for a while, because an immediate acceptance of the demand would be exploited by the opposition as if “Imran Khan has bowed down to dissidents’ blackmail”.
The PTI government had also conveyed that the new chief minister would be from PTI parliamentarians, the senior party leader said, adding that the Tareen group assured the government team that it did not want to leave the party until it would be compelled to do so.

Problems being resolved​

Meanwhile, key Tareen group member Lala Tahir Randhawa said a government team led by cabinet minister Murad Raas had called on the group and agreed to resolve problems that could be addressed through the administration.
Since the government team had been given two days to resolve the parliamentarians’ issue, Mr Randhawa said a response had started to come, as deputy commissioners, district police officers and other government officials were calling all group members to address their problems.
He said that actions taken to victimise him and provincial minister Ajmal Cheema were also being undone. “The government team will return with its problems’ resolution report and the group will meet on Wednesday to take a final decision,” he added.
Mr Randhawa asserted that the group’s main demand was “minus-Buzdar” because the incumbent chief minister had ruined the governance system in the country. “Another large group of MPAs have also contacted the Tareen group and expressed support for its demand of removing Buzdar from Punjab’s chief ministership,” Mr Randhawa revealed.
Answering a question about PTI dissident and former senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan’s conduct with the group after visiting it at Jahangir Tareen’s residence, Mr Randhawa said Aleem Khan did come and a five-member committee was constituted — including Mr Randhawa, Nauman Langrial, Abdul Hayee Dasti and Ajmal Cheema — to coordinate with Aleem Khan. However, Aleem Khan did not call the committee and he alone met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, who visited him on the instructions of the prime minister.
Sources said the government had conveyed to the Tareen group that CM Buzdar would be replaced by another senior leader within the party and four names have started doing the rounds in the PTI parliamentarians’ circle, including those of provincial minister Raja Yasir Humayun, Murad Raas, Mian Aslam Iqbal and Asif Nakai.
Tareen group members told Dawn that 13 of their 17 MPAs were elected as independents and later joined the party. “Even if the Tareen group decided to vote against PM Imran Khan in the centre and CM Buzdar in Punjab, the government would not be able to de-seat them because they were not elected on PTI tickets,” Mr Randhawa told Dawn.

Tareen ‘held party together’​

Meanwhile, Jahangir Tareen’s spokesman Awn Chaudhry said some eight MNAs were standing with the group and take a decision about supporting or not supporting the government in the opposition’s no-confidence motion.
“I was personally disturbed when I saw that several MNAs stood against the party,” he said and added that it all happened because PM Khan pushed away Jahangir Tareen, who was actually keeping all MNAs intact with the party.
“Mr Tareen used to help the prime minister in difficult times and resolve party parliamentarians’ problems,” he said and asked whether the PTI should not hold the premier’s political aides accountable for all this mess.
Answering a question whether Jahangir Tareen could enter into any deal with the PML-N, he said he could not comment on his leader’s behalf. “Whatever Jahangir Tareen will decide, his whole group will go along his decision,” he asserted.
Published in Dawn, March 21st, 2022
 
Mr. Tareen should resolve the matter with PTI and not drag himself into Political mess

He will ruin his own Legacy of one of the members of PTI who came to power in Pakistan and started the process to correct Pakistan's Direction toward prosperity

He risks loosing respect of Pakistani People and ruining the positive image he has enjoyed being affiliated with PTI for long periods of time

It looks bizarre that a person affiliated with PTI would demand a CM of Punjab to be removed, such matters are generally handled internally by Party voting or consensus specially in absence of any real performance deficiency , it is illogical to add/remove leadership for particular posts

Typical Process within a Party
If with in a Party 120 people are in favor of Mr. Buzdar and Jahangir Tareen may have 8-10 people then by consensus , it makes sense that Mr Buzdar completes his term unless Imran Khan finds credible flaw in his performance or some issue surfaces

Otherwise the request feels a bit like Blackmailing because there is no real majority or obvious reason for such ask or request, if more then 50% people in party are against Buzdar then by all means have a internal poll or voting

The leader of Party or Prime Minister does have some decision making power who they put in a particular role
 
No-trust vote: PM Imran warns opposition it would ‘lose this match badly’

Dawn.comPublished March 20, 2022




44
Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a rally in Malakand on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses a rally in Malakand on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday fired a broadside at the opposition that has filed a no-trust motion against him in the National Assembly, warning them that "you are going to lose this match badly."
The premier faces a major threat in the National Assembly as his fate is set to be decided in a no-trust resolution amid a number of own party's MNAs turning against him and indicating that they would vote against him — something that he and his ministers allege has been due to bribes offered by the opposition alliance.
Speaking at a rally in Malakand, PM Imran said he had been advised to offer like-for-like bribes and bring back dissident MNAs to the party fold. He said he would prefer to lose his government than offer bribes and take the same route as the opposition allegedly has.
"I curse on the government that requires me to bring back defected leaders using public money," he told the rally.

PM Imran vowed to "forgive" his MNAs who have threatened to defect and vote against him in the upcoming no-trust move, saying "I will forgive you if you come back. We all commit mistakes. I am like a father who forgives his children and I will pardon you as well."
He asked the "turncoats" to think of their children and their families who he said would not be given respect and honour anywhere if they go through with their plans.
The prime minister criticised Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and other opposition leaders who called him out for saying "absolutely not" to the US request for military bases in Pakistan and elucidated the context of his statement.
"I had said absolutely not to a question when I was asked whether Pakistan will give a base to US in Pakistan for actions in Afghanistan... we cannot afford such an approach," the premier explained.
He said he had told the America time and again that Pakistan would support it in peace and not in any war.
The premier then fired a broadside at Shehbaz for objecting to his criticism of European Union envoys who had urged Pakistan to condemn Russia in the United Nations. Imran said the EU ambassadors had violated the protocol by asking Pakistan to condemn Russia.
"I rightly asked them whether they will write a similar letter to India... Are we their slaves that they ask us to give a statement against any country," the PM said in a reiteration of his statement against the EU representatives earlier this month.
 
They are mafias so what do you expect. Charging surging prices during pandemic showed they are cruel inhuman beings and they are bankrolling PTI which means PTI looks the other way around while let the Tareen mafias rapes the nation. Hell with Tareen mafias. It is about time PTI learn the hard lessons. Very stupidity tactics has been employed lately by Imran Kahn. What is different between Imran khan and Nawaz Sharif now that both allow mafias to rack up prices and leaves the awaam in zilch positions while get handsome package from borrowed loans at the expense of the nation.
 
AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
Mr. Tareen should resolve the matter with PTI and not drag himself into Political mess

He risks loosing respect of Pakistani People and ruining the positive image he has enjoyed being affiliated with PTI for long periods of time

It looks bizarre that a person affiliated with PTI would demand a CM of Punjab to be removed, such matters are generally handled internally by Party voting or consensus specially in absence of any real performance deficiency , it is illogical to add/remove leadership for particular posts

Typical Process within a Party
If with in a Party 120 people are in favor of Mr. Buzdar and Jahangir Tareen may have 8-10 people then by consensus , it makes sense that Mr Buzdar completes his term unless Imran Khan finds credible flaw in his performance or some issue surfaces

Otherwise the request feels a bit like Blackmailing because there is no real majority or obvious reason for such ask or request, if more then 50% people in party are against Buzdar then by all means have a internal poll or voting

The leader of Party or Prime Minister does have some decision making power who they put in a particular role
If true then JT is just as crooked as the opposition. I agree with what you say though, IK should agree to an internal vote rather than outright dismissal of Buzdar.
 
Yeh government ko blackmail kar k koi benefit laina chahtay hain they have no problem with usman buzdar or anyone else
 
Mr Jahangir Tareen and family is a well respected name in Pakistani Circle most people would want Mr Tareen to be on side of Roshan Pakistan, he started the journey to bring change to Pakistan and let his legacy be that he was there to keep the boat steady during the early periods
 

