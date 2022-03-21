Jahangir Tareen group sees their demands being met

Mr. Tareen should resolve the matter with PTI and not drag himself into Political mess



He will ruin his own Legacy of one of the members of PTI who came to power in Pakistan and started the process to correct Pakistan's Direction toward prosperity



He risks loosing respect of Pakistani People and ruining the positive image he has enjoyed being affiliated with PTI for long periods of time



It looks bizarre that a person affiliated with PTI would demand a CM of Punjab to be removed, such matters are generally handled internally by Party voting or consensus specially in absence of any real performance deficiency , it is illogical to add/remove leadership for particular posts



Typical Process within a Party

If with in a Party 120 people are in favor of Mr. Buzdar and Jahangir Tareen may have 8-10 people then by consensus , it makes sense that Mr Buzdar completes his term unless Imran Khan finds credible flaw in his performance or some issue surfaces



Otherwise the request feels a bit like Blackmailing because there is no real majority or obvious reason for such ask or request, if more then 50% people in party are against Buzdar then by all means have a internal poll or voting



The leader of Party or Prime Minister does have some decision making power who they put in a particular role