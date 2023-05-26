What's new

Jahangir Tareen completes initial homework to launch a new political party

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
15,459
13
32,350
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Jahangir Khan Tareen along with like-minded people has started considering forming a new political party amid the new political realities being emerged on the country’s mainstream political arena.

Close aides of former strongmen of Imran Khan gave the advice to form a new political party.

SAMAA TV reported that Jahangir Tareen and their close associates of him have completed the initial homework.


Political personalities from South Punjab including Layyah, Vehari, Bukkhar, and other districts while leaders from Balochistan and Interior Sindh have contacted the Jahangir Khan Tareen to join the new party.

Tareen has met dozens of PTI lawmakers from Southern Punjab in the last couple of days.

Earlier this week, the disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader, Jahangir Tareen, had expressed deep sadness and anger over the May 9 vandalism of Jinnah house, emphasizing that such action have never been witnessed before. Tareen, while addressing media persons, called for unity and urged those responsible to reflect upon their actions.

The politician expressed his dismay, saying, “People have been punished in the past for their wrongdoings, but never have we witnessed such despicable incidents”.

He stressed that the vandalization of Jinnah House – a historic landmark symbolizing the legacy of the country’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah – is an “unthinkable act of destruction”.

“No one could have imagined that it [Jinnah House] would be subjected to such devastation,” he lamented.

Expressing his resolve, Tareen asserted, “We will not allow such incidents to occur again”.

“Together, we shall stand firm against those who aim to jeopardize our national heritage and undermine our shared identity,” he added. He further added, “Those responsible for these incidents should face severe consequences”.

Jahangir Khan disqualified​

In 2017, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Nisar, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and Justice Faisal Arab of the Supreme Court, accepting Hanif Abbasi’s petition, announced Jahangir Tareen’s disqualification for being dishonest.

Jahangir Tareen was PTI secretary general at the time when the apex court announced his disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution and Section 99 of the Representation of People Act (ROPA) on one count among the multiple charges brought against him.

On September 27, 2018, the same SC bench rejected a review petition filed by Tareen.
www.samaaenglish.tv

Jahangir Tareen completes initial homework to launch a new political party

Leader from South Punjab met a number of political personalities in the last couple of days
www.samaaenglish.tv
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI dissidents eye formation of 'new party'
2
Replies
19
Views
673
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
H
Jahangir Tareen announces support for Hamza Shahbaz as CM Punjab
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Salza
Salza
HAIDER
Jahangir Tareen group sees their demands being met
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
Salza
Salza
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Long-standing ties with PML-N will continue: Jahangir Tareen
2 3
Replies
39
Views
3K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI leader accuses Jahangir Tareen of attempting to topple PM Imran Khan's govt
Replies
0
Views
704
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom