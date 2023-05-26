Jahangir Khan disqualified​

Jahangir Tareen completes initial homework to launch a new political party Leader from South Punjab met a number of political personalities in the last couple of days

Close aides of former strongmen of Imran Khan gave the advice to form a new political party.SAMAA TV reported that Jahangir Tareen and their close associates of him have completed the initial homework.Political personalities from South Punjab including Layyah, Vehari, Bukkhar, and other districts while leaders from Balochistan and Interior Sindh have contacted the Jahangir Khan Tareen to join the new party.Tareen has met dozens of PTI lawmakers from Southern Punjab in the last couple of days.Earlier this week, the disgruntled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader, Jahangir Tareen, had expressed deep sadness and anger over the May 9 vandalism of Jinnah house, emphasizing that such action have never been witnessed before. Tareen, while addressing media persons, called for unity and urged those responsible to reflect upon their actions.The politician expressed his dismay, saying, “People have been punished in the past for their wrongdoings, but never have we witnessed such despicable incidents”.He stressed that the vandalization of Jinnah House – a historic landmark symbolizing the legacy of the country’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah – is an “unthinkable act of destruction”.“No one could have imagined that it [Jinnah House] would be subjected to such devastation,” he lamented.Expressing his resolve, Tareen asserted, “We will not allow such incidents to occur again”.“Together, we shall stand firm against those who aim to jeopardize our national heritage and undermine our shared identity,” he added. He further added, “Those responsible for these incidents should face severe consequences”.In 2017, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Nisar, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, and Justice Faisal Arab of the Supreme Court, accepting Hanif Abbasi’s petition, announced Jahangir Tareen’s disqualification for being dishonest.Jahangir Tareen was PTI secretary general at the time when the apex court announced his disqualification under Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution and Section 99 of the Representation of People Act (ROPA) on one count among the multiple charges brought against him.On September 27, 2018, the same SC bench rejected a review petition filed by Tareen.