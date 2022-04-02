Jahangir Tareen announces support for Hamza Shahbaz as CM Punjab

B.K.N said: Most of the politicians who joined PTI before election were not patwaris if you don't believe you can compare list of PTI MNA and MPA with noon leaguis from 13 to 18. Click to expand...

Facts dont matter in patwarisimSlaves dont have common senseIf you read about slavery and all of slavery revolts you will see a trend.slaves were the worst people they will run away from fight, will work against the leaders "rebels" who fought for them..The slavery mind set is embedded in pakistani society ..hence why u see this behaviour