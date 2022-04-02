Jahangir Tareen announces support for Hamza Shahbaz as CM Punjab

hydrabadi_arab
FULL MEMBER
- Jul 31, 2015
- 962
- 2
- Country
-
- Location
-
PTI’s estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen Saturday announced to support the opposition’s joint candidate, PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz for Punjab’s Chief Minister (CM) slot, Geo News reported early Saturday morning.
The development came after the meeting between former finance minister Ishaq Dar and PTI's ex-secretary general Jahangir Tareen held talks at a Park Lane Hotel, London.
Sources said that the two sides discussed the upcoming no-confidence vote on Sunday and the election of the chief minister of Punjab.
Two days earlier, it was also reported that Dar and Tareen spoke over the phone. The telephonic conversation was confirmed by sources close to Dar and Tareen. People, with knowledge of the meeting, said that the two leaders discussed possible ways of cooperation in Punjab and the centre.
However, in the wee hours of Saturday PTI's disgruntled leader Jahangir Tareen announced to render his full support for the joint opposition candidate Hamza Shahbaz for the CM Punjab slot.
Subsequently, the PML-N leader Ishaq Dar also confirmed the development through a tweet as he thanked Tareen for announcing his support for Hamza Shahbaz.
“Had a fruitful final round of discussion with Mr Jehangir Khan Tareen. Mutually concluded that #JKT_Group will support joint Opposition's candidate, Mr Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, for the slot of Chief Minister, Punjab. Deeply appreciate the support of #JKT and #JKT_Group,” Ishaq Dar Tweeted.
Just a few minutes before the JKT group's announcement, Moonis Elahi had a four-hour long meeting with the disgruntled JKT group, however, the meeting did not end up with a positive result.
Upon asking about the meeting result, Moonis Elahi tried to put off journalists by saying, “all is well.”
However, PTI MPA Nauman Langrial said they had been in contact with Jahangir Tareen and the next round of meetings would be held at 2 PM today.
To foil the opposition’s no-trust motion and to woo allies, PM Imran Khan had asked Usman Buzdar to resign from the post of CM Punjab. The PM also nominated Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new Chief Minister of Punjab.
Later, Buzdar tendered his resignation on Monday, which Governor Chaudhry Sarwar accepted yesterday.
Meanwhile, following the acceptance of the resignation, the Punjab cabinet has also been dissolved.
Sarwar sought approval from PM Khan before taking his final decision, sources said, adding that he has summoned a session of the Punjab Assembly today to elect the new leader of the House.
The development came after the meeting between former finance minister Ishaq Dar and PTI's ex-secretary general Jahangir Tareen held talks at a Park Lane Hotel, London.
Sources said that the two sides discussed the upcoming no-confidence vote on Sunday and the election of the chief minister of Punjab.
Two days earlier, it was also reported that Dar and Tareen spoke over the phone. The telephonic conversation was confirmed by sources close to Dar and Tareen. People, with knowledge of the meeting, said that the two leaders discussed possible ways of cooperation in Punjab and the centre.
Related items
- PML-N's Ishaq Dar, PTI's estranged leader Jahangir Tareen hold talks: sources
- No-trust motion: Rift in PML-Q as federal minister Tariq Cheema steps down
- Buzdar steps down, Pervaiz Elahi accepts PM's offer to become CM Punjab
However, in the wee hours of Saturday PTI's disgruntled leader Jahangir Tareen announced to render his full support for the joint opposition candidate Hamza Shahbaz for the CM Punjab slot.
Subsequently, the PML-N leader Ishaq Dar also confirmed the development through a tweet as he thanked Tareen for announcing his support for Hamza Shahbaz.
“Had a fruitful final round of discussion with Mr Jehangir Khan Tareen. Mutually concluded that #JKT_Group will support joint Opposition's candidate, Mr Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, for the slot of Chief Minister, Punjab. Deeply appreciate the support of #JKT and #JKT_Group,” Ishaq Dar Tweeted.
Moonis Elahi's efforts goes in vainMeanwhile, all the efforts of PML-Q leader and federal minister Moonis Elahi went in vain to cajole the Jahangir Tareen group in a bid to garner support for Pervaiz Elahi as CM Punjab.
Just a few minutes before the JKT group's announcement, Moonis Elahi had a four-hour long meeting with the disgruntled JKT group, however, the meeting did not end up with a positive result.
Upon asking about the meeting result, Moonis Elahi tried to put off journalists by saying, “all is well.”
However, PTI MPA Nauman Langrial said they had been in contact with Jahangir Tareen and the next round of meetings would be held at 2 PM today.
To foil the opposition’s no-trust motion and to woo allies, PM Imran Khan had asked Usman Buzdar to resign from the post of CM Punjab. The PM also nominated Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the new Chief Minister of Punjab.
Later, Buzdar tendered his resignation on Monday, which Governor Chaudhry Sarwar accepted yesterday.
Governor Punjab accepts Usman Buzdar's resignationAfter the PTI announced to support PML-Q in Punjab, on Friday Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhamad Sarwar accepted the resignation of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.
Meanwhile, following the acceptance of the resignation, the Punjab cabinet has also been dissolved.
Sarwar sought approval from PM Khan before taking his final decision, sources said, adding that he has summoned a session of the Punjab Assembly today to elect the new leader of the House.
Jahangir Tareen announces support for Hamza Shahbaz as CM Punjab
The development emerged after the meeting between Ishaq Dar and Jahangir Tareen in London
www.geo.tv