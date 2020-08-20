Jagran_II Hydropower Project -- 48 MW is run-of-the-river scheme #under_construction on the Jagran Nullah, a tributary of River Neelum. This project will contribute 162.24 GWh energy to National Grid annually. This project falls in the middle of cascade that is in making on Nullah Jagran, i.e. 30.4 MW Jagran – I Hydropower Project falls upstream whereas, 35 MW Jagran – III hydropower project downstream of this project. The Jagran I & II are under public sector whereas, the Jagran – III hydropower project will be a private sector project. The project is being financed by Power Development Organization AJ&K. FWO is undertaking civil works of the project which includes Weir structure, De-sander, 5Km tunnels, Surge Tank, Vertical Shafts and a Power house. Presently work is in full swing on all components of the project simultaneously & 1.85 km tunnel works have been completed. The expected completion date is Dec, 2021.