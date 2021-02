Pan-Islamic-Pakistan said: They make the content links and system on the old box slow to force you to buy the new one. Jadoo is a scam.



It is just a set top box like Apple TV which steals links or links stolen content.



Pakistani government should take action against it. Pakistani drama industry should release their own set top box or add an official channel on the web with subscription fees.



For Pakistanis news and talk shows, everything is on YouTube. Click to expand...

HAIDER said: give me your email address, i provide you simplest solution . don't waste your money on jadoo. Click to expand...

Of course I know its scam ever since we been buying it since 2009 we changed every two years a new box we just bought Jadoo 4s in 2016 now 5 is out then Sling TV sues them the main reason we switched was remember in the 2000s Dish Network was charging crazy prices for those channels then Jadoo came along screwed their model of bussineiss the Pakistani channels actually got pissed I know a few local advertisers who were pissed at Jadoo because when Dish was around they use to have North American feed for ARY or GEO they would put local ads in leau of the ads in Pakistan then Jadoo came they lost money then the advertisers here sighed a deal to put ads on Jadoo again I really think these channels should come with their own box cause Dish Network and Sling are another scam as well