Jadhav makes clemency appeal to the COAS: What will be his fate?

Global Village Space | Global Village Space |

News Analysis |



Kulbushan Jadhav, the convicted Indian spy has appealed to COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa to overturn the death sentence awarded to him by a military court in April this year.



“Commander Kulbushan Sudhir Jadhav, the serving Indian Naval Officer who has been sentenced to death on charges of espionage, sabotage and terrorism has made a mercy petition to the Chief of Army Staff, “ said a press release of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



ISPR added that Jadhav had exhausted his appeal to the Military Appellate Court and if the COAS rejects the petition he can turn to the President of Pakistan. Concomitant to the press release the army released his second confessional video in which Jadhav dished out further details of his involvement in acts of terrorism inside Pakistan.



“In his plea, Commander Jadhav has admitted his involvement in espionage, terrorist and subversive activities in Pakistan and expressed remorse at the resultant loss of many precious innocent lives and extensive damage to property due to his actions. Seeking forgiveness for his actions he has requested the Chief of Army Staff to spare his life on compassionate grounds,” the statement added.