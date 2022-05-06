Jacqueline Fernandez's assets worth ₹7cr seized in conman Sukesh Chandrashekar's case

The ED has attached assets worth ₹7 crore of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez under the anti-money laundering law in connection with its criminal probe against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others, officials said on Saturday.

