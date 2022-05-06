What's new

Jacqueline Fernandez's assets worth ₹7cr seized in conman Sukesh Chandrashekar's case

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez assets seized by the ED (Sunil Khandare)


Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez assets seized by the ED (Sunil Khandare)


The ED has attached assets worth ₹7 crore of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez under the anti-money laundering law in connection with its criminal probe against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar

The ED has attached assets worth ₹7 crore of Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez under the anti-money laundering law in connection with its criminal probe against alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and others, officials said on Saturday.


Some gifts and fixed deposits are understood to have been attached by the federal probe agency after a provisional order was issued by it under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
 

