Jack Ma Shows Why China’s Tycoons Keep Quiet

High-profile business leaders have been detained, sidelined or silenced as the Communist Party moves forcefully to keep companies in line. Today, the best strategy is to lie low.

High-profile business leaders have been detained, sidelined or silenced as the Communist Party moves forcefully to keep companies in line. Today, the best strategy is to lie low. Jack Ma, the most famous businessman China has ever produced, is avoiding the spotlight

 
