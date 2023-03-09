Jack, a Chinese company keen to develop Bangladesh’s RMG industry​

Chinese company keen to develop Bangladesh’s RMG industry A delegation of Jack, a leading Chinese sewing machine manufacturer, has called on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at BGMEA Complex at Uttara area in Dhaka. The delegation included QiuYangyou, vice president of Jack Group; Li Fengzhi, marketing director of Asia; Allan Chan, marketing manager of Ban

Published :Mar 09, 2023 09:44 PMUpdated :Mar 09, 2023 09:45 PMA delegation of Jack, a leading Chinese sewing machine manufacturer, has called on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at BGMEA Complex at Uttara area in Dhaka.The delegation included QiuYangyou, vice president of Jack Group; Li Fengzhi, marketing director of Asia; Allan Chan, marketing manager of Bangladesh; FengLidong, sales manager of Bangladesh; Chen Yue, vice GM of product solution department and Ying Zhenhua, director of lockstitch Products.In the meeting, they discussed potential collaboration to enhance the competitiveness of Bangladesh’s RMG industry through innovation and technology upgradation, reports BSS citing a press release.The two sides also had discussions about issues related to the garment industry including the latest technologies and machinery.The BGMEA president highlighted the industry’s vision of strengthening its standing as the world-class manufacturing hub with the latest technologies and innovations.He also apprised the Jack team of the industry’s ongoing and planned activities for transitioning to a sustainable and competitive source of high-value products.Faruque said as one of the largest garment machinery manufacturers, Jack Machine could be an important partner in improving productivity and efficiency in high-quality garment production through their advanced technology and machinery.He also called upon Jack to support the industry through technology transfer and sharing expertise in advanced machinery.He also stressed on collaboration with the Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and OSH and the BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology ((BUFT) to build up capacity in advanced manufacturing.Agreeing on the issue, both BGMEA and Jack expressed interest in working together for the development of Bangladesh RMG industry.