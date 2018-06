Jacinda Ardern baby: New Zealand PM gives birth to girl

19 minutes ago

her only the second elected leader in modern history to give birth while in office.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern gives birth to baby girl

Jacinda Ardern arrived at hospital in her own car, with Clarke driving. No Crown limo or special ambulance. Her baby was delivered in a public hospital alongside everyone else’s. No private hospital. No extra special attention.

In 1990, the late Benazir Bhutto gave birth to a daughter while serving as Pakistan's prime minister, a first for an elected world leader. Incidentally, Ms Ardern's baby was born on what would have been Ms Bhutto's birthday.

