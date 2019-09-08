J20 Vs f22

China's first stealth jet looks an awful lot like the US's first stealth fighter — here's how the J-20 and the F-22 stack up



A high-profile part of China's ongoing military modernization is the J-20, the country's first stealth fighter jet.

The J-20, likely based on stolen US designs, looks a lot like the US Air Force's F-22, but appearance isn't the only similarity between the two fifth-generation fighters.

Aside from China's aircraft carriers and ballistic-missile programs, no weapon system has captured as much attention as the J-20 Mighty Dragon, China's first stealth fighter.



The aircraft is the world's third operational fifth-generation stealth fighter, the only one in official service that wasn't designed by the US or its allies.



Two J-20s were seen at a Chinese air base near the Indian border after tensions between the two countries spiked, rumors of a twin-seat variant under development have spread on social media, and last month, two J-20s were shown conducting a fighter drill in footage released by Chinese state media.



Conventional wisdom holds that the J-20 is currently unable to face the US Air Force's F-22 in a straight-up dogfight. But the J-20, and China's stealth program overall, is young, and may very well be maturing.

US Air Force F-22 Raptors the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, July 18, 2019. US Air Force/Staff Sgt. James Richardson

A development gap

A different focus, a different mission

Keeping the advantage