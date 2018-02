Drill 1:

Blue: J20 * 2, with lensen lens, only carries Mid-Range AAM

Red: Several 3.5x gen fighter + Several 3x gen fighter + KJ500 AWACs

Blue Target: Kill KJ500 AWACs



Process:

J20 entered by low altitude, kills 3x gen 1 by 1,

KJ500 turned to the opposite and ran, called 3.5x back

J20 tried to make sure of kill, was too close to KJ500, KJ500 downed but located J20 in radar, distributed to 3.5x via datalink,

J20 out of AAM and ran

3.5x AESA was able to see through the ECM from J20



Result:

Red: KJ500 AWACs killed. All 3x killed, lots of 3.5x killed.

Blue: 1 J20 killed.



Drill 2:

Multiple J20 and J16 played 3rd party other than Blue/Red (most likely simulates F22/F15)

Red: 3.5x, 3x, SAM, AWACs, Ground based Radar,...entire PLAAF set up before J20

Blue Target: kill key Red battle node (Blue most likely simulates TaiWan forces)



Process:

J20 as information node, J16 receives tactical information from J20 and shoots Long-Range AAM (PL21/PL15?), downed lots of Red planes (like F35, A shoot B guide)

Red tried to use SAM as bait, but backfired and lost SAM units.



Result:

Blue successfully killed key battle node (Airport? AWACs? Ground EW Radar? whatever...)

Only 1 J16 was down by Red



DRILLs proved many so-called PLAAF 'tactics' before J20 entering service, were just empty thinking.



Source: 席亚洲

