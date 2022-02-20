What's new

J10 CP

Jammer

Jammer

FULL MEMBER
Apr 21, 2008
267
1
268
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
The goal is to post and discuss all things J10 CP in one thread (besides just the 23rd March fly past, two have already landed in Pak 2 days ago by the way). Mods do what you may with this thread in terms of placement and access on the site.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
27,376
-39
62,795
Country
China
Location
China
Jammer said:
The goal is to post and discuss all things J10 CP in one thread (besides just the 23rd March fly past, two have already landed in Pak 2 days ago by the way). Mods do what you may with this thread in terms of placement and access on the site.
Click to expand...
Are you sure? The J-10CE we see in PAF colors are so far taken from Chengdu CAC.
 
Zarvan

Zarvan

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 28, 2011
53,093
85
62,006
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Jammer said:
The goal is to post and discuss all things J10 CP in one thread (besides just the 23rd March fly past, two have already landed in Pak 2 days ago by the way). Mods do what you may with this thread in terms of placement and access on the site.
Click to expand...
Delete the thread there are already several threads running on this same jet.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Featured Zaheer Ahmad Babar appointed new Chief of Pakistan Air Force
20 21 22 23 24 25
Replies
368
Views
37K
Reichmarshal
Reichmarshal
Desert Fox 1
Evolution of Threat Perception and Ways of Countering Them in Paksitan
Replies
3
Views
204
Silverblaze
S
F-22Raptor
Japan wants a JAXA astronaut to be first “non-American” to join a NASA lunar landing
Replies
0
Views
156
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor
U
How a Young Air Force Organized a Sabre-Only Flypast
Replies
6
Views
911
Bigbang1983
Bigbang1983
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM, COAS discuss ‘professional matters’ of Pakistan Army
Replies
5
Views
541
Goritoes
Goritoes

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom