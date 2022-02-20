The goal is to post and discuss all things J10 CP in one thread (besides just the 23rd March fly past, two have already landed in Pak 2 days ago by the way). Mods do what you may with this thread in terms of placement and access on the site.
The goal is to post and discuss all things J10 CP in one thread (besides just the 23rd March fly past, two have already landed in Pak 2 days ago by the way). Mods do what you may with this thread in terms of placement and access on the site.
The goal is to post and discuss all things J10 CP in one thread (besides just the 23rd March fly past, two have already landed in Pak 2 days ago by the way). Mods do what you may with this thread in terms of placement and access on the site.