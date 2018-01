J10 B confirmed credible source

News first broken by @BHarwana FC-20 / J-10B Fighter Jet. PAF is also in process of receiving its first FC-20 / J-10B fighter jet which is powered by indigenous WS-10 engine.The source is ispr this time guys , not insider facebook sources or fan boys or children of military officers.Please discuss on the role the plane would play,I think that the j10 and jft block three , when in paf service should have the same aesa, to ensure commonality , scale, and possible tot due to large numbers