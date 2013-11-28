What's new

J-XY - maybe J-35 - next generation carrier-borne fighter

Deino

Deino

INT'L MOD
Nov 9, 2014
8,960
12
13,953
Country
Germany
Location
Germany
Since in recent days the rumours are again getting more and more intense, some even speaking of a F-20-variant having already won, while others still take the decision not made yet, I anyway start a new thread.

Here are at least a few posts that hint into that direction ...

https://lt.cjdby.net/forum.php?mod=viewthread&tid=2412909&extra=page=1

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/908648781054328832


And finally I stumbled across this one ...

http://mil.news.sina.com.cn/jssd/2017-09-18/doc-ifykywuc6028805.shtml

If not a fake again it looks as if the carrier-mock-up & teststand at Dalian has a fighter mock-up added.

J-XY naval fighter mock-up at Wuhan maybe - 201709.jpg
 
Deino

Deino

INT'L MOD
Nov 9, 2014
8,960
12
13,953
Country
Germany
Location
Germany
Does anyone know if this image from Wuhan is indeed real?

I'm a bit surprised that by now no-one else posted it here. :blink:
 
星海军事

星海军事

FULL MEMBER
May 15, 2016
580
7
1,507
Country
China
Location
China
Deino said:
Since in recent days the rumours are again getting more and more intense, some even speaking of a F-20-variant having already won, while others still take the decision not made yet, I anyway start a new thread.
Click to expand...
Actually, instead of carrier-based J-20, what yikecat meant is that there will be a navalized version of J-20.

https://lt.cjdby.net/forum.php?mod=viewthread&tid=2411833&page=24#pid74540454


Deino said:
Does anyone know if this image from Wuhan is indeed real?

I'm a bit surprised that by now no-one else posted it here. :blink:
Click to expand...

Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2014.
 
Akasa

Akasa

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2008
7,105
9
5,299
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
星海军事 said:
Actually, instead of carrier-based J-20, what yikecat meant is that there will be a navalized version of J-20.
Click to expand...
Interesting; so the J-20 vs FC-31 competition for the carrier-based fighter contract is still ongoing? Or would that be a completely new clean-sheet fighter?

P.S. Doesn't "上舰" literally translate to "shipborne"?
 
Last edited:
rcrmj

rcrmj

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2011
6,296
-12
8,975
Country
China
Location
China
Deino said:
Does anyone know if this image from Wuhan is indeed real?

I'm a bit surprised that by now no-one else posted it here. :blink:
Click to expand...
fake, not J-20 mock-up dont look too much into it````he works there, he knows whats on that deck`````

星海军事 said:
Actually, instead of carrier-based J-20, what yikecat meant is that there will be a navalized version of J-20.

https://lt.cjdby.net/forum.php?mod=viewthread&tid=2411833&page=24#pid74540454





Photo taken on Nov. 9, 2014.
Click to expand...
Yikecat is more into radars and sort of things```but on "who" is going to "上舰" we still need source from whom is related "部门"```
 
rcrmj

rcrmj

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 5, 2011
6,296
-12
8,975
Country
China
Location
China
AC based aircraft doesnt mean the bigger the better```huge amount of initial debates and researches were done, a period of time, I'd say a decade, just for this matter, and this does not include decades of ground researches and theories. I believe the navy will choose the one that really fits the need to deter any forseeable threats for 30 years.
After 3-5 years, some of those research papers will go public for us to consume.

1989-2017, 28 long f*cking years, you have no idea how much pressure, sacrifice, sorrow, discrimination and ideology in-fights these people have to go through to build up this solid, efficient and progressive fundation`````2019 is a good year, fans like us will be very excited````finger crossed``!!

oh, they also had proposed the theory of one stealth fight teamed with 2-4 UAVs, controls and maneuvers are all sychronized acting as one (assisted with AI technology, not as simple as current "control-and -command")``UAVS will carry loads of extra weapons, no G limits, can expose themselves in air-to-air fights by activating their sensors, so the manned fighter does not have to activate its own, so can aviod to increase the possibility of "revealing" itself infront enemy targets````

both China and U.S went quite far into this now``it is now a competition of who will first to realize it!

leapx said:
It is smaller than J-15. Although I doubt it too

there is a lot work to do to make a carrier-borne version while Chengdu does not have experience.
Click to expand...
well, thats they can share, not big deal```otherwise there wont be the saying “集大成者” lo```

samsara said:
The idea of SWARM UAVs controlled by stealth fighter (J-20 etc) is mentioned in the Nikkei's FT article posted here.
Click to expand...
still analyze on their Western conventional thoughts````it will take time for them to accept the fact that in some areas we are ahead of them by a long short`````
 
T

Tang_BJ

FULL MEMBER
Aug 9, 2017
108
0
90
Country
China
Location
China
Deino said:
Does anyone know if this image from Wuhan is indeed real?

I'm a bit surprised that by now no-one else posted it here. :blink:
Click to expand...
at first， it's from Wuhan, but unfornately, that plane is not J20, still the old J15.
second, this image is NOT taken these days, not even this year. one evidence is that building is already renovated for the 003 carrier, 003 carrier is not Russian-style ski-jumping flight deck， so the roof is flat now.
 
samsara

samsara

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 28, 2016
2,260
7
6,735
Country
Lao Peoples Democratic Republic
Location
China
JSCh said:
Future Chinese aircraft carriers to feature J-20, J-31 stealth fighters
By Deng Xiaoci Source:Global Times Published: 2017/12/6 22:48:40

China's future straight-deck aircraft carriers with the electromagnetic launcher system will carry fifth-generation jet fighters like J-20 and J-31, Chinese experts said on Wednesday, following reports that Chinese first home-grown aircraft carrier is close to completing a mooring test.

The first domestically-built aircraft carrier will soon take the sea test, according to Military Time, a China Central Television military program on Saturday.

Since the warship, widely known as the Type 001A, like the country's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, uses an upward ski jump-style deck, the Chinese J-15 fighters will be the top option for its carrier-based aircraft, the report said.

J-15 fighters, nicknamed the Flying Shark, took off and landed on the Liaoning for the first time in 2012, and more than 20 of these jets have trained on it.

The J-20 and J-31 will surely be installed on future Chinese aircraft carriers with the catapult system, to protect the carriers, Yin Zhuo, a senior researcher at the PLA Naval Equipment Research Center, told the Military Time.

Yin predicted the J-15 fighters on the Type 001A will be around 40, about the same as that for Liaoning ship.

Song Zhongping, a TV commentator and military expert, told the Global Times that "It is more likely that J-15 fighters and improved versions will be on board together with stealth fighters such as the J-20 and J-31, as they will be playing different roles."

However, Song pointed out that since the J-20 and J-31 are primarily designed for the air force, adapting them as navy fighters will entail some costs. "The J-20 will be more expensive to modify than the J-31."

The sea test for the Type-001A could be conducted as early as the beginning of next year, Zhang Ye, a research fellow at the People's Liberation Army Naval Research Institute, told the Global Times.
Click to expand...
Good news! Very interesting piece of news!!

This article provides the very strong indications even affirmation of China's near future plans:
  • The 1st homegrown carrier (the 2nd carrier; Type 001A) will soon complete its mooring test and will conduct its sea trial in the early of 2018 -- Note about the Type reference by China's own publication, I wonder why the outside world won't just follow the same designation as used by the owner's side instead of calling it differently creating naming confusion for us, the bystanders or non-stakeholders. :lol:
  • EMALS for the 2nd homegrown carrier (the 3rd carrier; straight-deck, Type 002 -- this article does not mention the type coding, my own reminder).
  • The J-20 will have its navalized version.
  • The brandnew J-31 will be materialized into real product as well as will have its navalized version too, dismiss any pessimism that it's funded only by maker (Shenyang Aircraft Corporation), not supported by PLA and other similar wild speculations. The J-31 will be China's 2nd fifth-generation fighter jet, the only nation that will have two advanced models following the USA.

From: Future Chinese aircraft carriers to feature J-20, J-31 stealth fighters - Global Times (06 DEC)
http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1079061.shtml

Well, a very steady progress and systematical development! Congratulations China for the successful approaches as proven repeatedly over time :cheers::cheers: :china::china:

Btw I will take any published article by the Global Times and other China's major publication incl. the CCTV at higher degree of level of confidence on news concerning China incl. the military matters over any shrimp or NATO think-tanks... based on own observation of their approaches in information releases, what's said & what's not said.


"One step at a time is good walking." - Chinese Proverb
。。。
 
Last edited:
Akasa

Akasa

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2008
7,105
9
5,299
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
rcrmj said:
our EMALs is at least a generation ahead of U.S's thats what the people from the circle said````but I will take their words hundred times creditable than any of your "source" or convinent thoughts out there in the West.

I believe this is a fact as much as I believe we are 20 years behind the U.S in Turbofan technologies
Click to expand...
Claiming that the Chinese EM catapult is more advanced than the US one would require access to the engineering documents and test data of both systems. Has it crossed anyone's mind how Chinese engineers managed to get their hands on the EMALS' blueprints or its test data?

samsara said:
Good news! Very interesting piece of news!!

This article provides the very strong indications even affirmation of China's near future plans:
  • The 1st homegrown carrier (the 2nd carrier; Type 001A) will soon complete its mooring test and will conduct its sea trial in the early of 2018 -- Note about the Type reference by China's own publication, I wonder why the outside world won't just follow the same designation as used by the owner's side instead of calling it differently creating naming confusion for us, the bystanders or non-stakeholders. :lol:
  • EMALS for the 2nd homegrown carrier (the 3rd carrier; straight-deck, Type 002 -- article does not mention it, my own reminder).
  • The J-20 will have its navalized version.
  • The brandnew J-31 will be materialized into real product as well as will have its navalized version too, dismiss any pessimism that it's funded only by maker (Shenyang Aircraft Corporation), not supported by PLA and other similar wild speculations. The J-31 will be China's 2nd fifth-generation fighter jet, the only nation that will have two advanced models following the USA.

From: Future Chinese aircraft carriers to feature J-20, J-31 stealth fighters - Global Times (06 DEC)
http://www.globaltimes.cn/content/1079061.shtml

Well, a very steady progress and systematical development! Congratulations China for the successful approaches as proven repeatedly over time :cheers::cheers: :china::china:

Btw I will take any published article by the Global Times and other China's major publication incl. the CCTV at higher degree of level of confidence on news concerning China incl. the military matters over any shrimp or NATO think-tanks... based on own observation of their approaches in information releases, what's said & what's not said.


"One step at a time is good walking." - Chinese Proverb
。。。
Click to expand...
Admiral Yin Zhuo did not explicitly say that the J-20 & FC-31 will definitely serve on PLAN carriers. And quite frankly the statement is more likely his own opinion rather than official confirmation of such.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
SecularNationalist BORAT MAYBE OUR NEXT PRIME MINISTER, MAHMOOD NIAZI LOOKS TO CONQUER Social & Current Events 25
F-22Raptor Where Will NASA Go Next? Saturn's Moon Titan, or Maybe a Comet World Affairs 0
boomslang Iran Navy Can't Make It, Maybe Next Time. Iranian Defence Forum 9
W.11 Chanesar Goth maybe next Lyari Pakistani Siasat 0
eldarlmari Tragic acident(or maybe not)- bus full of 'Gaokao' students plunges into river China & Far East 29
M If You're From << Sialkot >> You Maybe Able To Help. Suggestions & Discussions 1
W.11 Allahabad pillar maybe as old as 8th century BC Central & South Asia 3
W.11 Buddhist Octagonal temple building which maybe a precursor to South asian Islamic tombs Pakistan History 6
DavidSling 4 Iranians, 3 Syrians said killed in Damascus strikes; PM: Maybe Belgium did it Middle East & Africa 35
smooth manifold Trump：Call me maybe China & Far East 7

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top