J&K: U.S made steel core bullets now with mujahideen in Kashmir; Army orders 'Level 4' safety vests

In another worry for security forces, some of the mujahedeen in the Kashmir valley used American armor piercing bullets in encounters and were successful in breaching the bulletproof jackets of soldiers. The bullets are part of the American weaponry leftover in Afghanistan by the US forces. The matter was discussed by the top army brass during the Army Commanders' Conference held in April, they said. The Indian Army has also started taking remedial measures to counter the threat from these bullets and order level 4 vests for its troops
 

