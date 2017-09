Roop Lal, a resident of Mendhar in Poonch district, had lodged a complaint with the J&K State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) saying seven members of his family were killed by militants during an attack on his house on July 2, 1999, and he had received ex-gratia of just ₹1 lakh from the state.

“After carefully scrutiny of material available on record, the commission is satisfied that the complainant has made out a good case for grant of compensation to the tune of ₹35 lakh,” SHRC member Jung Bahadur Singh Jamwal said in his order released by the commission yesterday.

“The Chief Secretary of the state is directed to pay sum of ₹5 lakh each to the complainant against the killing of seven members of his family,” he said.