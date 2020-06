J&K Militancy Suffers Significant Losses as Security Forces Amp Operations Amidst Lockdown







The top militant leaders who were killed include Srinagar: Since the COVID-19 lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, anti-militancy operations in Jammu and Kashmir have intensified. In the three months since the beginning of the lockdown, 78 militants have been killed by government forces.This year, 102 militants including top commanders of Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Muhammad, the Al Qaeda-affiliated Ansar Ghazwat-Ul-Hind and Lashkar-e-Taiba outfits were killed in various gun battles across the Valley.The top militant leaders who were killed include Reyaz Naikoo, the chief operational commander of the Hizb Naikoo’s close aide Junaid Sehrai , Burhan Koka of Ansar Ghazwat-Ul-Hind and Bashir Koka of Lashkar, along with Jaish IED expert Abdur Rehman alias ‘Fouji Bhai’ of Pakistan.

In the past two weeks, 32 militants were killed in the twin southern districts of Shopian and Pulwama alone. According to police, most of the militants who were gunned down in south Kashmir were newly recruited ones.



On May 4, three CRPF troopers were killed in an attack by militants in North Kashmir’s Handwara. Two weapons of para-military troopers were also taken away by the militants. The new militant outfit ‘The Resistance Front’ immediately took responsibility of these attacks. The little-known outfit, in an audio message circulated through social media, said after the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, India had not “spared” anyone, “not even the loyal political leaders.”