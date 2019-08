Army vehicle damaged in IED blast in Pulwama

By2 Aug 2019ShareSrinagar: An army vehicle of 55 Rashtriya Rifle (RR) was targeted with an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in ZahidBagh village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district in wee hours of Friday.Official sources told that a vehicle of 55 RR was targeted with IED that was planted along the road in ZahidBagh area, causing damage to the vehicle. The loud bang of the IED followed by firing created panic in the area, they added.An official while confirming the attack on an army vehicle said that no injury or casualty was reported in the incident however vehicle suffered minor damage. (KNO)