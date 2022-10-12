J&K government allows department stores in urban areas to sell beer

DabbuSardar said: Aha so no more smuggling beer over Punjab and Himachal borders Click to expand...

Sinnerman108 said: So it is OK to sell beer in a Muslim majority state

but it is not OK to consume beef in a hindu majority state. Click to expand...

lol, accha hai na ? a most lucrative revenue stream too.. wtf kind of people is this mufti lady trying to appease here anyway.. nobody is forcing people to drink it + Punjab me the amount of dirty drugs like Heroin which we know comes from where exactly ko bhi under control laana hai.. go buy some piss from a store and chill like normal people, no need any of the really bad stuff. Indian Kashmir has really suffered from an epidemic of really nasty drugs... Punjab too. I know personally some who have been effected.. this is a great step. Daaru > Heroin and smack etc .. baaki its human nature, some people want to get high, let them, give them safe stuff.. its not like people in Dilli/Bombay/Bangalore or even smaller cities with significant muslim populations have had their faith corrupted just because its available. Some of my muslim friends and colleagues drink, many don't.. nobody is being forced into anything.You can get beef anywhere in India, just have to go to a restaurant or something. In not that well to do muslim majority neighborhoods, you can get beef easily. When in Delhi, I often visit around the Jama Masjid area for some beef/buff kebab and tikkas.. sab kuch milega !