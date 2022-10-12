What's new

J&K government allows department stores in urban areas to sell beer

1665547112466.png


The Jammu and Kashmir government has allowed major grocery shops and departmental stores in urban parts of the Union Territory to sell beer and other ready-to-drink beverages.

While the move is expected to generate revenue for the government, some residents said the open sale of beer and ready-to-drink beverages should be restricted.


The administrative council under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and including Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, and chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, approved a proposal to authorise departmental stores to sell beer and other ready-to-drink beverages in urban areas — in Jammu, Srinagar and other major towns in J&K.

Over eight months ago, the J&K government had approved the establishment of 51 new wine shops, six of them in Kashmir Valley.

According to an official spokesperson, departmental stores located in commercial complexes with a minimum carpet area of 1,200 square feet and a minimum annual turnover of Rs 5 crore in the cities of Jammu and Srinagar and Rs 2 crore in other urban areas will be eligible to apply for beer licences.

Chain stores

A departmental store chain with an annual turnover of more than Rs 10 crore can apply for separate licences for each of its stores, the spokesperson added.

Additionally, departmental stores should have operated for at least 12 months prior to the date of application. However, this condition will not apply in case of a newly opened outlet of a departmental store chain with an annual turnover exceeding Rs 10 crore.

The departmental stores should sell at least six categories of items from among grocery items, frozen foods, confectionery/ bakery items, toiletries, cosmetics, household goods, utensils/ kitchenware, sports items, electrical/ electronic appliances, apparels, and stationery.

The government also allowed the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Development Corporation to sell beer and ready-to-drink beverages in unserved/ underserved areas in consultation with the district development commissioner concerned.

However, departmental stores functioning at petrol pumps will not be eligible to apply for permits to sell beer.

Beer, according to the J&K excise department, turned out to be the “favourite drink” of the people of Kashmir, with over 5.2 million bottles sold from March 2014 to November 2016 in central Kashmir — Srinagar-Budgam-Ganderbal, while 40,729 bottles of ready-to-drink beverages were sold in this period.

Kashmir, where militant outfits had banned the sale and consumption of liquor in 1994, recorded a surge in the sale and consumption of liquor during the past 10 years.

The government claimed that the sale of beer and other alcoholic drinks can bring in huge revenue to the region. Between March 2014 and November 2016, the J&K government said a total of Rs 17,569 crore (including Rs 7,292.84 crore estimated revenue) had been generated from the sale of liquor, with Jammu contributing a major share.

Sheikh Ashiq, president of the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told Moneycontrol that hardly anyone will sell beer and other ready-to-drink beverages in Kashmir due to religious and cultural aspects.

“Selling beer and other alcoholic stuff is not going to work in a place like Kashmir though it may work in Jammu province. Only a minute population drinks alcoholic stuff and they manage to get it from duly licensed liquor shops. Therefore, people in general would avoid buying it,” said Ashiq.

Limited outlets

Haji Khazir Mohammad Dar, a tourist operator, said the sale of alcoholic items should be limited.

“No doubt Kashmir is a top tourist destination and tourists would want beer and liquor available to them. But instead of making it available in open stores, it should be available in limited outlets. Amid the increasing drug addiction in Kashmir, the sale of alcoholic items can degrade future generations,” said Dar, who has been associated with the tourism sector since 1956.

In 2020, religious and political organisations in the Valley had opposed a move to open liquor vends in Kashmir, prompting the J&K government to clarify that it was not considering any such move.


Chandan Gupta, who runs Monika Supermarket in Gandhi Nagar in Jammu, called the government’s decision a “healthy move.”

“It is a positive decision and I think it will increase our source of income. From a business point of view, sellers will make good sales by selling beer and other alcoholic items. The government can also earn huge revenue by such decisions,” Gupta told Moneycontrol.

Arun Gupta, president of the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) declined to comment on the matter immediately, saying he needed to first check the government’s directions of allowing the sale of beer in departmental stores in Jammu.

J&K government allows department stores in urban areas to sell beer

The decision is expected to enhance the state’s revenue collections, although some citizens have expressed concern over the easy availability of beer
J-K allows departmental stores to sell beer under new liquor policy

Beer lovers can now rock in Jammu and Kashmir as authorities have permitted departmental stores to sell the beverage under its liberalised liquor licensing and sale policy.
J&K admin approves sale of beer in departmental stores in urban areas; NC demands rollback

NC state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the administration claims it has waged a war against drug addiction and substance abuse, but is still promoting the sale of alcoholic beverages at public places.
Nod to sale of beer at departmental stores in Jammu and Kashmir draws flak

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti accused the administration of hurting the sentiments of Muslims
one more step toward normalization of life :cheers:

party !

:alcoholic:🍺🍻🥂🍷🥃🍸

DabbuSardar said:
Aha so no more smuggling beer over Punjab and Himachal borders :cheers:
lol, accha hai na ? a most lucrative revenue stream too.. wtf kind of people is this mufti lady trying to appease here anyway.. nobody is forcing people to drink it + Punjab me the amount of dirty drugs like Heroin which we know comes from where exactly ko bhi under control laana hai.. go buy some piss from a store and chill like normal people, no need any of the really bad stuff. Indian Kashmir has really suffered from an epidemic of really nasty drugs... Punjab too. I know personally some who have been effected.. this is a great step. Daaru > Heroin and smack etc .. baaki its human nature, some people want to get high, let them, give them safe stuff.. its not like people in Dilli/Bombay/Bangalore or even smaller cities with significant muslim populations have had their faith corrupted just because its available. Some of my muslim friends and colleagues drink, many don't.. nobody is being forced into anything.

Sinnerman108 said:
So it is OK to sell beer in a Muslim majority state
but it is not OK to consume beef in a hindu majority state.
You can get beef anywhere in India, just have to go to a restaurant or something. In not that well to do muslim majority neighborhoods, you can get beef easily. When in Delhi, I often visit around the Jama Masjid area for some beef/buff kebab and tikkas.. sab kuch milega ! ;)
 
Sinnerman108 said:
and hindu consume meat,
so why only target cow consumers ?
I dunno who does.

I eat steak, NY strip medium rare mashed potatoes with bernaise sauce.

I'll suggest you try Shulas sometime.

Desi beef is overcooked to rubber and taste destroyed by spices. But I still love that Lakhnavi Nihari, with beer of course...too much spices man.
 
-=virus=- said:
You can get beef anywhere in India, just have to go to a restaurant or something. In not that well to do muslim majority neighborhoods, you can get beef easily. When in Delhi, I often visit around the Jama Masjid area for some beef/buff kebab and tikkas.. sab kuch milega ! ;)
you talk more than you are worth about things you know little about.

Here is where beef comes from.
1665548876384.png


and NOT from here

1665548916698.png


DabbuSardar said:
I dunno who does.

I eat steak, NY strip medium rare mashed potatoes with bernaise sauce.

I'll suggest you try Shulas sometime.

Desi beef is overcooked to rubber and taste destroyed by spices. But I still love that Lakhnavi Nihari, with beer of course...too much spices man.
insecure much ?
 
DabbuSardar said:
I dunno who does.

I eat steak, NY strip medium rare mashed potatoes with bernaise sauce.

I'll suggest you try Shulas sometime.

Desi beef is overcooked to rubber and taste destroyed by spices. But I still love that Lakhnavi Nihari, with beer of course...too much spices man.
Indians don't know how to cook meat,

In fact the whole Indian cuisine is predicated on spice overload, the more spices and ingredients the more savory it is considered.
 
SaadH said:
Indians don't know how to cook meat,

In fact the whole Indian cuisine is predicated on spice overload, the more spices and ingredients the more savory it is considered.
Come to punjab ill get you some real butter chicken to open your oil filled taste buds...🤣
 
DabbuSardar said:
You dont like this?

Have you ever tried it?
View attachment 886355
You see the flags in my profile,
I think i have tried more animals sans the ones banned than anyone else.
and NO buffalo is no where close to cow meat specially when it is grass fed and free pasture raised.

Wagyu is a separate chapter,
but even for the rest of the world, beef means this.

This is called the brahman bull.
1665549273074.png

and this is called the Sahiwal cow.
1665549316566.png


DabbuSardar said:
Come to punjab ill get you some real butter chicken to open your oil filled taste buds...🤣
That is the answer expected form someone who doesn't know nothing about meat.
butter chicken !

you proved the original post right with that silly reply.

Butter chicken !
 
Sinnerman108 said:
you talk more than you are worth about things you know little about.

Here is where beef comes from.
View attachment 886353

and NOT from here

View attachment 886354
I know more about my own country maybe ?

Buffalo meat is widely consumed here, mostly as the next best thing to beef and to get around the restrictions across most (not all) of India and has become somewhat of a staple.

People still do consume beef proper too, and is easily found on menus on highish end restaurants (most is imported) but a lot of technically illegal slaughter also goes on so there a lot of cow meat too.

Main difference is I live here for real while you only read the news. Sab milega, just have to know where to look.
 
-=virus=- said:
I know more about my own country maybe ?

Buffalo meat is widely consumed here, mostly as the next best thing to beef and to get around the restrictions across most (not all) of India and has become somewhat of a staple.

People still do consume beef proper too, and is easily found on menus on highish end restaurants (most is imported) but a lot of technically illegal slaughter also goes on so there a lot of cow meat too.

Main difference is I live here for real while you only read the news. Sab milega, just have to know where to look.
think more and talk less.

Read your own posts and see how many times you have negated your own self.
 
Sinnerman108 said:
even for the rest of the world, beef means this.
Thats not what the majority of beef eating folks eat, they probably wont even clear food safety standards no offence.
Sinnerman108 said:
you proved the original post right with that silly reply.
I get it you dont like butter chicken, but sadly chicken tikka and butter chicken from.punjab are the standard for South asian meat dishes wordwide😁

Desi style beef hardly has any fans except FOBs still craving that oil floating rubberized beef mess..:bad:
 

