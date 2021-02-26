J&K Chenab bridge, world's highest rail bridge taller than Eiffel Tower, completes 'engineering milestone'

Chenab bridge, world's highest rail bridge taller than Eiffel Tower, completes 'engineering milestone' The length of the Chenab bridge will be 1,315 metres with 17 spans, of which the span of the main arch across Chenab river will be 467 metres. The viaduct portion comprises a straight and curved portion.

Chenab bridge, the world's tallest railway bridge over Chenab River in Kouri area, will achieve another "engineering milestone", Railways minister Piyush Goyal said on Twitter on Thursday."Infrastructural Marvel in Making: Indian Railways is well on track to achieve another engineering milestone with the steel arch of Chenab bridge reaching at closure position. It is all set to be the world's highest Railway bridge," Goyal tweeted sharing the important development.