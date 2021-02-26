What's new

J&K Chenab bridge, world's highest rail bridge taller than Eiffel Tower, completes 'engineering milestone'

Sharma Ji

Sharma Ji

FULL MEMBER
Apr 15, 2020
1,367
-1
718
Country
India
Location
India
The length of the Chenab bridge will be 1,315 metres with 17 spans, of which the span of the main arch across Chenab river will be 467 metres. The viaduct portion comprises a straight and curved portion.

1614323485791.png



Chenab bridge, the world’s tallest railway bridge over Chenab River in Kouri area, will achieve another "engineering milestone", Railways minister Piyush Goyal said on Twitter on Thursday.


"Infrastructural Marvel in Making: Indian Railways is well on track to achieve another engineering milestone with the steel arch of Chenab bridge reaching at closure position. It is all set to be the world's highest Railway bridge," Goyal tweeted sharing the important development.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1364782015090806785

www.hindustantimes.com

Chenab bridge, world's highest rail bridge taller than Eiffel Tower, completes 'engineering milestone'

The length of the Chenab bridge will be 1,315 metres with 17 spans, of which the span of the main arch across Chenab river will be 467 metres. The viaduct portion comprises a straight and curved portion.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
 
P

padamchen

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 11, 2016
11,467
-33
8,986
Country
India
Location
India
Sharma Ji said:
The length of the Chenab bridge will be 1,315 metres with 17 spans, of which the span of the main arch across Chenab river will be 467 metres. The viaduct portion comprises a straight and curved portion.

View attachment 720181


Chenab bridge, the world’s tallest railway bridge over Chenab River in Kouri area, will achieve another "engineering milestone", Railways minister Piyush Goyal said on Twitter on Thursday.


"Infrastructural Marvel in Making: Indian Railways is well on track to achieve another engineering milestone with the steel arch of Chenab bridge reaching at closure position. It is all set to be the world's highest Railway bridge," Goyal tweeted sharing the important development.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1364782015090806785

www.hindustantimes.com

Chenab bridge, world's highest rail bridge taller than Eiffel Tower, completes 'engineering milestone'

The length of the Chenab bridge will be 1,315 metres with 17 spans, of which the span of the main arch across Chenab river will be 467 metres. The viaduct portion comprises a straight and curved portion.
www.hindustantimes.com www.hindustantimes.com
Click to expand...
What a kickass looking beauty man.

India meri Jaan.

Cheers, Doc
 
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
9,929
-21
9,468
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
we from Pakistan thankyou for making it easier for us to commute in Kashmir in future!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom