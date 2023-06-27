What's new

J&K: Army Men 'Forced' Villagers to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Mosque, 2 Former CMs Demand Probe

iamnobody

iamnobody

FULL MEMBER
Feb 28, 2023
1,244
-12
1,091
Country
India
Location
India
Unidentified Army soldiers allegedly forced villagers in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district to chant the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan inside a mosque, prompting two former J&K chief ministers to demand a probe.

Locals of Zadoora told The Wire that the incident took place in the intervening night of Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, at around 1:30 am when a group of soldiers from the Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles arrived in the village. The soldiers were said to have been accompanied by an unidentified officer.

“While the officer was sitting on the bonnet of one of the vehicles, the soldiers asked me to come out. I thought that they were looking for some suspects in the village,” said Mohammad Altaf Bhat, who lives in Zadoora.

At the crack of dawn, when a local (muezzin) went inside the mosque to issue the call for prayers (azaan), Bhat said, the Army soldiers followed him. “In the middle of the azaan, the soldiers forced him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans,” said Bhat.

“They (soldiers) forced the detained youngsters to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans in chorus behind him also,” Bhat said.

Local sources said the Army also allegedly vandalised Jamia Masjid Zadoora, the largest mosque in this south Kashmir village, where ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans were also chanted over loudspeaker.



@hussain0216 @khansaheeb @-=virus=-
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

iamnobody
11-Year-old Being Stripped, Thrashed to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram, Pakistan Murdabad' in Indore Emerges
2 3
Replies
31
Views
972
SecularNationalist
SecularNationalist
Maarkhoor
India: Man suffering from bipolar disorder forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and lick his own spit
Replies
2
Views
433
Hiptullha
Hiptullha
D
Muezzin slapped for refusing to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in West Bengal
2
Replies
15
Views
866
yuba
Y
D
Journalist forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by Hindutva fanatics
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
Naofumi
Naofumi
D
Hindutva terrorists assault elderly Muslim man, force him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’
4 5 6 7 8 9
Replies
122
Views
8K
Valiant
Valiant

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom