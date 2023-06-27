J&K: Army Men 'Forced' Villagers to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' in Mosque, 2 Former CMs Demand Probe

Unidentified Army soldiers allegedly forced villagers in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district to chant the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan inside a mosque, prompting two former J&K chief ministers to demand a probe.Locals of Zadoora toldthat the incident took place in the intervening night of Friday, June 23, and Saturday, June 24, at around 1:30 am when a group of soldiers from the Army’s 50 Rashtriya Rifles arrived in the village. The soldiers were said to have been accompanied by an unidentified officer.“While the officer was sitting on the bonnet of one of the vehicles, the soldiers asked me to come out. I thought that they were looking for some suspects in the village,” said Mohammad Altaf Bhat, who lives in Zadoora.At the crack of dawn, when a local (muezzin) went inside the mosque to issue the call for prayers (azaan), Bhat said, the Army soldiers followed him. “In the middle of the azaan, the soldiers forced him to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans,” said Bhat.“They (soldiers) forced the detained youngsters to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans in chorus behind him also,” Bhat said.Local sources said the Army also allegedly vandalised Jamia Masjid Zadoora, the largest mosque in this south Kashmir village, where ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans were also chanted over loudspeaker.