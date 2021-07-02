PeaceGen SENIOR MEMBER Jun 2, 2012 3,655 0 287 Country Location 55 minutes ago #1 J&J Covid Shot Neutralizes Delta Variant, Is Durable Over Time - Bloomberg J&J Covid Shot Neutralizes Delta Variant, Is Durable Over Time Bloomberg J&J Covid-19 vaccine lasts at least 8 months, protects against Delta variant, studies find CNN Thurston County COVID-19 Update: Thurston County Health Officer Letter to the Community ThurstonTalk Opinion | The Covid Delta Variant: How Dangerous Is It? The New York Times Editorial: Feels like we're there, but we're not. The Delta variant is in the way. Chicago Tribune View Full Coverage on Google News Local : 2021-07-02(Friday) 02:01:00 Found via nicer.app/news