Actually Japan did this and installed this on fighter before US. Everyone had large phased radars at that time already. Its not new at all AESA technology by this time but the Japanese first made it small enough to be effectively installed on fighter and on missile. They pioneered this but stopped working on it because they were not a really military nation at that time and didn't want to keep spending money on it and develop things further.



You're saying USA help Japan with no proof but a name even though the name designation is also for US version just like SPY1 radar for Japan probably has a Japanese designation in their own books. Reality is USA probably learned a lot from Japanese about miniaturising AESA to develop their own. J1 radar had many problems because it is the first of its kind and American ones after that were very good. It makes sense for US engineers to learn from Japanese in this case because why not learn where others maybe made mistakes and less time wasted doing trivial testings.



Facts are Japanese first put working AESA on service fighter and missile. USA first fighter AESA and missile seeker came much later. Why wouldn't the Americans want to know everything their allies have done? It would make the process must faster, cheaper, easier and also much more effective. All done while they do their own research and development like how most good engineering departments will operate for such grand cutting edge technology projects. So it makes absolutely good sense that the Japanese would help the Americans develop this area of military technology which the Japaense themselves will benefit from in future since they don't want to keep spending billions on developing and improving this technology. While what you are claiming that the Americans helped develop this for Japan is ridiculous. No US military project has ever in modern history been given to any one else first before the US. So why would they give fighter AESA to Japan years before they put their own into initial research and then operation.

