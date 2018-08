F35

J-31

At some point this will need to be discussed.: Ignore those retards who will oppose anything come from China. Those retards don't carry any brain in their skulls, and their blind hatred is being fed by empty racism.Currently there are two neurotic multi-role stealth fighter jet program on earth;I don't expect for Trump to resist congress in the name of Turkey, he stands in weak ground also Turkey, in their eyes, doesn't help Trump to strenghten it's ground. So he will probably apply congress' ban of F35 to Turkey at some point."B-but Tf-X ???" Even first flight date isn't clear, some officials say 2026 some say 2023. According to first plans, MMU's serial production factory will start operation after 15 years (if everything goes smooth), that means first few MMU could be added in airforce fleet in 2035 or further. We don't have any luxury to wait MMU for 17+ years without any 5th gen fighter in fleet. Not that MMU is being designed for air-superiority fighter, and force wants stealth multirole platform to replace F-4s.Let's check J-31, the Chinese bird in sky, even thought we don't know much about it except it's interrior payload capacity and similar aerodynamic performance with F35.J-31 is probably 3-4 years behind of F35 in order to slip in low rate production stage. So even if governments agree, we couldn't get first jets tomorrow, but after 4-5 years, and with very low quantities (like 1-2 plane each year). China wouldn't go for regional production facility in Turkey since China's "made in China" policy is so clear.J-31 had some problems with old Russian engine in past, Chinese authorities talked about that new Chinese engine is being tested. There is a performance flight show video of the fighter jet with old Russian engine;Little comparison with F35;