What's new

J-20 Detailed vlog by a Western Military Aviation Analyst

Deino

Deino

INT'L MOD
Nov 9, 2014
10,816
15
18,122
Country
Germany
Location
Germany
Clutch said:
So far this guy has the best unbiased detailed analysis on YouTube about the Chinese 5th Gen J-20 jet fighter


Click to expand...

Even as it seems he has my books, he is mixing several things and is (at least IMO) posting wrong stuff: For example, it entered service in late 2016 (not 2017), the J-20B is not the current serial variant, but the J-20A, he claims that following the first combat brigade, two more followed (actually we know only two at all right now) and again he claims there are between 120-150 operational already. I think in summary, ... a nice try - especially not to spread the typical bashing and bias - but surely not the best!

1635744843206.png


And why starting a new thread anyway just for a video?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom