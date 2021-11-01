J-20 Detailed vlog by a Western Military Aviation Analyst

Clutch said:





So far this guy has the best unbiased detailed analysis on YouTube about the Chinese 5th Gen J-20 jet fighter Click to expand...

Even as it seems he has my books, he is mixing several things and is (at least IMO) posting wrong stuff: For example, it entered service in late 2016 (not 2017), the J-20B is not the current serial variant, but the J-20A, he claims that following the first combat brigade, two more followed (actually we know only two at all right now) and again he claims there are between 120-150 operational already. I think in summary, ... a nice try - especially not to spread the typical bashing and bias - but surely not the best!And why starting a new thread anyway just for a video?