J-15 Shark. World's deadliest carrier based fighter jet

Tai Hai Chen said:



However, while the PL-12 has a range of approximately 100 kilometers, the P-15 is reportedly capable of destroying targets at a distance of 300km or even 400km, Kashin pointed out.



source: You are wrong. PL-15 has range 300 to 400 km compared to PL-12 range 100 km. I quote.However, while the PL-12 has a range of approximately 100 kilometers, the P-15 is reportedly capable of destroying targets at a distance of 300km or even 400km, Kashin pointed out.source: https://www.globalsecurity.org/military/world/china/pl-15.htm Click to expand...

200km

Missiles III

This article is not updated for year on global security, its information is useless, if PL-15 have a range of 300-350 km than why China is developing similar capable BVRIt was first rumored in 2011 that 607 Institute was developing the next generation of active radar homing LRAAM dubbedreplacing PL-12 which is comparable to American AIM-120D. The missile was initially speculated as a PL-12 variant (PL-12C?) but it appears to be a new design.features redesigned stabilizing fins and tail control fins with smaller wingspans in order to fit into the internal weapon bay of J-20 (up to 4). A major improvement of the missile is a new a dual pulse rocket motor which could extend its range up to. Its two-way datalink and a new active/passive dual mode AESA seeker onboard will give it an excellent ECCM capability against severe jamming. A PL-15 prototype was first seen underneath the wing of a J-11B testbed in 2012. In 2013was first seen inside J-20's main internal weapon bay during its weapon integration tests. It was reported by US intelligence thatwas successfully test-fired from a J-11B in 2015. In 2016started to be carried by J-10C, J-11B and by J-16 a year later. The latest rumor (March 2019) claimed thathas been cleared for export asThis stunning image (November 2016) indicated a new large VLRAAM has been under development and its exact designation is unknown (?) . Compared to PL-12, it has 4 tail control fins only (coupled with TVC?) and is significantly longer and thicker than PL-12 (length 5.7m, diameter 300mm). Its large size suggests the missile actually belongs to a new class of VLRAAM and not a PL-12 replacement. As the result it cannot be carried internally by the 4th generation fighters such as J-20 but is expected to be carried externally by 3.5th generation long-range fighters/interceptors such as J-16. However it may still be carried externally by J-20 underneath its wings. The missile appears to be propelled by a dual pulse rocket motor in favor of a ramjet engine, which has a smaller drag and a slimmer size. It is also speculated to fly a semi-ballistic trajectory similar to American AIM-54 in order to achieve an extra long range (range>300km, speed>Mach 4, cruising altitude 30km).is believed to feature an advanced guidance system including a two-way datalink and a new active AESA seeker with enhanced ECCM capability. Before the launch the missile must obtain the target information via datalink from an AWACS, another stealth fighter such as J-20, a land-based long-range radar or even a satellite. The launch aircraft disengages right after releasing the missile. After the initial ascent stage, the missile may use Beidou+INS+datalink guidance from external sources during the mid-course cruising stage. At the terminal diving stage, in combination with the AESA seeker, it may also use an IIR seeker as indicated by a small optical window in its nose, which further increases its kill probability amid severe jamming. Therefore this VLRAAM could pose a serious threat to high-value aerial targets deep behind the enemy line such as AWACS and tankers, and currently is the only type in this class. It was rumored in November 2016 that awas test-fired successfully from a J-16 . In January 2017 it was also seen being carried by a J-11B testbed. The latest image (April 2020) showing the missile being carried by a JH-7A testbed suggested that the development ofis moving forward and it is expected to enter the service in the near future.