J-15 Shark. World's deadliest carrier based fighter jet

Tai Hai Chen
ELITE MEMBER
- Oct 15, 2017
- 17,136
- -12
- Country
-
- Location
-
not again and only for China and only in your opinion, do you, its in the same class as F/A 18 E/F with slightly lesser capabilities
F-18E is much smaller. 18.3 meters compared to 21.9 meters. J-15 has sufficient size to carry the latest R-37M air to air missile which has range 400 km.not again and only for China and only in your opinion, do you, its in the same class as F/A 18 E/F with slightly lesser capabilities
@waz @The Eagle @krash @Foxtrot Alpha please delete this useless thread by @Tai Hai Chen thanks
do you know that on what fighter jet J-15 is being based upon??? and it can't be launch with full payload on ski jump aircraft carrier like Type 001, its only ably to carry light weapons payloads from ski jump carriers until Type 003 carrier will be induct to PLAN, so you will leave R-37 on J-15, you stupid and first do research before you can bark here baselesslyF-18E is much smaller. 18.3 meters compared to 21.9 meters. J-15 has sufficient size to carry the latest R-37M air to air missile which has range 400 km.
Quality matters over quantity. F-18E and F-35C are armed with AIM-120 range 120 km. J-15 is armed with PL-15 range 400 km.do you know that on what fighter jet J-15 is being based upon??? and it can't be launch with full payload on ski jump aircraft carrier like Type 001, its only ably to carry light weapons payloads from ski jump carriers until Type 003 carrier will be induct to PLAN, so you will leave R-37 on J-15, you stupid and first do research before you can bark here baselessly
PL-15 has not the range of 300 km but 150 to 200 km, and F-18E/F-35 carrying AIM-120D which have a range of 160-180 km, and there are no version of AMRAAM that have range of 120 kmQuality matters over quantity. F-18E and F-35C are armed with AIM-120 range 120 km. J-15 is armed with PL-15 range 400 km.
AIM-120D range 160 km. PL-15 range 350 km. Only AIM-260 which is delayed by China COVID attack on US has range 200 km which still falls far short of PL-15.PL-15 has not the range of 300 km but 150 to 200 km, and F-18E/F-35 carrying AIM-120D which have a range of 160-180 km, and there are no version of AMRAAM that have range of 120 km
Wikipedia is unreliable and retarded source most sites states PL-15 have range of 150-200 kmAIM-120D range 160 km. PL-15 range 350 km. Only AIM-260 which is delayed by China COVID attack on US has range 200 km which still falls far short of PL-15.
You are wrong. PL-15 has range 300 to 400 km compared to PL-12 range 100 km. I quote.Wikipedia is unreliable and retarded source most sites states PL-15 have range of 150-200 km
This article is not updated for year on global security, its information is useless, if PL-15 have a range of 300-350 km than why China is developing similar capable BVRYou are wrong. PL-15 has range 300 to 400 km compared to PL-12 range 100 km. I quote.
However, while the PL-12 has a range of approximately 100 kilometers, the P-15 is reportedly capable of destroying targets at a distance of 300km or even 400km, Kashin pointed out.
source: https://www.globalsecurity.org/military/world/china/pl-15.htm
Even at 200 km range PL-15 is on par with AIM-260 which has 200 km range. No AIM-120 be it A, B, C, or D has 200 km range.This article is not updated for year on global security, its information is useless, if PL-15 have a range of 300-350 km than why China is developing similar capable BVR
PL-15
It was first rumored in 2011 that 607 Institute was developing the next generation of active radar homing LRAAM dubbed PL-15 replacing PL-12 which is comparable to American AIM-120D. The missile was initially speculated as a PL-12 variant (PL-12C?) but it appears to be a new design. PL-15 features redesigned stabilizing fins and tail control fins with smaller wingspans in order to fit into the internal weapon bay of J-20 (up to 4). A major improvement of the missile is a new a dual pulse rocket motor which could extend its range up to 200km. Its two-way datalink and a new active/passive dual mode AESA seeker onboard will give it an excellent ECCM capability against severe jamming. A PL-15 prototype was first seen underneath the wing of a J-11B testbed in 2012. In 2013 PL-15 was first seen inside J-20's main internal weapon bay during its weapon integration tests. It was reported by US intelligence that PL-15 was successfully test-fired from a J-11B in 2015. In 2016 PL-15 started to be carried by J-10C, J-11B and by J-16 a year later. The latest rumor (March 2019) claimed that PL-15 has been cleared for export as PL-15E.
- Last Updated 10/6/19
Chinese Military Aviation: Missiles I (chinese-military-aviation.blogspot.com)
Missiles III
PL-20
This stunning image (November 2016) indicated a new large VLRAAM has been under development and its exact designation is unknown (PL-20?) . Compared to PL-12, it has 4 tail control fins only (coupled with TVC?) and is significantly longer and thicker than PL-12 (length 5.7m, diameter 300mm). Its large size suggests the missile actually belongs to a new class of VLRAAM and not a PL-12 replacement. As the result it cannot be carried internally by the 4th generation fighters such as J-20 but is expected to be carried externally by 3.5th generation long-range fighters/interceptors such as J-16. However it may still be carried externally by J-20 underneath its wings. The missile appears to be propelled by a dual pulse rocket motor in favor of a ramjet engine, which has a smaller drag and a slimmer size. It is also speculated to fly a semi-ballistic trajectory similar to American AIM-54 in order to achieve an extra long range (range>300km, speed>Mach 4, cruising altitude 30km). PL-20 is believed to feature an advanced guidance system including a two-way datalink and a new active AESA seeker with enhanced ECCM capability. Before the launch the missile must obtain the target information via datalink from an AWACS, another stealth fighter such as J-20, a land-based long-range radar or even a satellite. The launch aircraft disengages right after releasing the missile. After the initial ascent stage, the missile may use Beidou+INS+datalink guidance from external sources during the mid-course cruising stage. At the terminal diving stage, in combination with the AESA seeker, it may also use an IIR seeker as indicated by a small optical window in its nose, which further increases its kill probability amid severe jamming. Therefore this VLRAAM could pose a serious threat to high-value aerial targets deep behind the enemy line such as AWACS and tankers, and currently is the only type in this class. It was rumored in November 2016 that a PL-20 was test-fired successfully from a J-16. In January 2017 it was also seen being carried by a J-11B testbed. The latest image (April 2020) showing the missile being carried by a JH-7A testbed suggested that the development of PL-20 is moving forward and it is expected to enter the service in the near future.
- Last Updated 7/1/20
Chinese Military Aviation: Missiles III (chinese-military-aviation.blogspot.com)
phewQuality matters over quantity. F-18E and F-35C are armed with AIM-120 range 120 km. J-15 is armed with PL-15 range 400 km.
You know what it the No escape zone of fighter jet, No BVR can intercept its targets at its max range its PK (probability of kill) is significantly reduced because its loses its kinematics at max rangeEven at 200 km range PL-15 is on par with AIM-260 which has 200 km range. No AIM-120 be it A, B, C, or D has 200 km range.
Ramjet has high probability of kill at maximum range. That's where things like Meteor and PL-21 come into play.You know what it the No escape zone of fighter jet, No BVR can intercept its targets at its max range its PK (probability of kill) is significantly reduced because its loses its kinematics at max range
PL-21 is dead project, no news on it since yearsRamjet has high probability of kill at maximum range. That's where things like Meteor and PL-21 come into play.