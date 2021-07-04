What's new

J-15 Block II unveiled (J-15B)

It was first rumored in October 2014 that a CATOBAR variant (J-15T?) was being co-developed by the 601 Institute and CSIC 704 Institute. This variant features a further strengthened nose landing gear in order to withstand the high-g force during the catapult launch. The first prototype flew for the first time in July 2016, powered by two indigenous WS-10H engines. The nose landing gear appears to have a much longer and wider drag strut. It was rumored in November 2016 that a J-15T took off successfully for the first time from a ground-based electromagnetic catapult (EMALS). A recent image (February 2021) suggested that J-15T (officially known as J-15B?) CATOBAR variant is in production at SAC featuring a new narrow frame wide-angle holographic HUD and a pair of handholds attached to the canopy for catapult launch. In addition, the aircraft could feature a new AESA radar developed by the 607 Institute and carry the latest PL-10/PL-15 AAMs. Consequently the old PF8 wingtip missile launch pylons (for PL-8B) could have been replaced by PF10 (for PL-10). Its nose pitot tube appears to have been removed too. J-15T is expected to be stationed onboard the new Type 003 CATOBAR carrier which is still under construction, and eventually followed by the next generation stealth fighter J-35 which is still under development.
- Huitong
 
I'll be frank, with some serious future upgrades and variations, this new J-15 might potentially match the capabilities of the naval Tejas in the far future.
noway China can ever match vedic tech. you are far too advanced for them Chinese
 
I suggest you take your brash arrogance and flippant attitude to another forum, preferably one of simpler folks.
oh please let me praise the superpower 2012 which can only be done here or at superpooper forums like bharat rakshak. no other serious defense forum allows this kinda flights of fantasy
 
I'll be frank, with some serious future upgrades and variations, this new J-15 might potentially match the capabilities of the naval Tejas in the far future.
I suggest you take your brash arrogance and flippant attitude to another forum, preferably one of simpler folks.
There are a lot of delusional Hindutwhatever nationalists posting here. You have to make it clear when you are being sarcastic about "Indian" hardware.
 
Why you comparing the heavy weight jet to light weight jet??, J15 is already far far ahead from Tejas, more weapons/ better avionics/ better T/W ratio/ better range etc etc
That is too premature to say, especially when we know next to nothing about its radar systems, weapons, and physical performance. The Naval Tejas is bound to incorporate AESA radar, the next generation HOBS and ramjet-powered BVR missiles, and integrated sensor & EW suites that would be comparable to the SPECTRA system with an additional cooperative engagement capability, making the aircraft an Indo-Rafale in more ways than one.
 
That is too premature to say, especially when we know next to nothing about its radar systems, weapons, and physical performance. The Naval Tejas is bound to incorporate AESA radar, the next generation HOBS and ramjet-powered BVR missiles, and integrated sensor & EW suites that would be comparable to the SPECTRA system with an additional cooperative engagement capability, making the aircraft an Indo-Rafale in more ways than one.
Still you don get me point WHY YOU COMPARING 2 DIFFERENT WEIGHT CLASS OF JETS TEJAS VS J 15???

YOU CAN COMPARE SU 30 MKI OR MIG 29 BUT NOT TEJAS

and talk when this when Tejas will have these technologies MK1A, currently Tejas have pulse doppler radar etc etc, not comparable to J 15
 
