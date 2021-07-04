J-15 Block II unveiled (J-15B)

- HuitongIt was first rumored in October 2014 that a CATOBAR variant (J-15T?) was being co-developed by the 601 Institute and CSIC 704 Institute. This variant features a further strengthened nose landing gear in order to withstand the high-g force during the catapult launch. The first prototype flew for the first time in July 2016, powered by two indigenous WS-10H engines. The nose landing gear appears to have a much longer and wider drag strut. It was rumored in November 2016 that a J-15T took off successfully for the first time from a ground-based electromagnetic catapult (EMALS). A recent image (February 2021) suggested that J-15T (officially known as J-15B?) CATOBAR variant is in production at SAC featuring a new narrow frame wide-angle holographic HUD and a pair of handholds attached to the canopy for catapult launch. In addition, the aircraft could feature a new AESA radar developed by the 607 Institute and carry the latest PL-10/PL-15 AAMs. Consequently the old PF8 wingtip missile launch pylons (for PL-8B) could have been replaced by PF10 (for PL-10). Its nose pitot tube appears to have been removed too. J-15T is expected to be stationed onboard the new Type 003 CATOBAR carrier which is still under construction, and eventually followed by the next generation stealth fighter J-35 which is still under development.
