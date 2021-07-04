J-15 Block II unveiled (J-15B)

White and Green with M/S said: Why you comparing the heavy weight jet to light weight jet??, J15 is already far far ahead from Tejas, more weapons/ better avionics/ better T/W ratio/ better range etc etc Click to expand...

That is too premature to say, especially when we know next to nothing about its radar systems, weapons, and physical performance. The Naval Tejas is bound to incorporate AESA radar, the next generation HOBS and ramjet-powered BVR missiles, and integrated sensor & EW suites that would be comparable to the SPECTRA system with an additional cooperative engagement capability, making the aircraft an Indo-Rafale in more ways than one.