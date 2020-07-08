J-11 for Pakistan?

yar this is NOT a window shopping that we can buy anything we like. Its a billion$ decision and PAF already allocated its funds for JF17, MLU and FC20(4squad atleast). also, a new fighter must b acquired in large numbers and we don't have money for that large numbers. so, no chance for J11Should, and/or could Pakistan purchase this fighter from China? It seems like a very capable and top-notch fighter!
Says who? Wikipedia? Or are you judging it by it's looks?It seems like a very capable and top-notch fighter!
Well said. This week it's the J-11, next week it'll be the MiG-35 and the week after, the F-22. Then we'll be back at square one.yar this is NOT a window shopping that we can buy anything we like.
What is meant by 4 squadron of FC-20....i thought we were only getting 36-40.....if there will be 4 squadrons...then can anybody confirm the final number of jets that we will get?yar this is NOT a window shopping that we can buy anything we like. Its a billion$ decision and PAF already allocated its funds for JF17, MLU and FC20(4squad atleast). also, a new fighter must b acquired in large numbers and we don't have money for that large numbers. so, no chance for J11
rightly said! even if it somehow is available it do not fits into the PAF procurment plane of single engine planes and also we cannot have a new plane in limited numbers as it will be costly! we have experience in F16, JF is new but would be inducted in large numbers adn the FC20 will surely have more orders once the first order is delivered and we find out what else we want from it!36-40 FC-20 is the initial order, more will follow as and when financial circumstances permit and depending on the experience of the FC-20. Its a new plane for us...we need to fly and see before making further orders.
PAF will have 150 high end fighters. 60 of them are F-16 (blk 52+MLU) so that leaves a space of 90 aircrafts...you can figure out the rest.
J-11 isn't even available for export because its a copy of Russian plane. It doesn't matter whether we want it or not.
From what I've heard the J-11B is quite different from the other J-11's!36-40 FC-20 is the initial order, more will follow as and when financial circumstances permit and depending on the experience of the FC-20. Its a new plane for us...we need to fly and see before making further orders.
We can pull back our funds from J-10 and put it in the J-11 project.yar this is NOT a window shopping that we can buy anything we like. Its a billion$ decision and PAF already allocated its funds for JF17, MLU and FC20(4squad atleast). also, a new fighter must b acquired in large numbers and we don't have money for that large numbers. so, no chance for J11
It is not a rip off of the Russian Su-27
It is a Chinese made jet and could be exported to Pakistan! So the J-11B could be a good selection for Pakistan!
Why J-11 is so much better than the J-10?We can pull back our funds from J-10 and put it in the J-11 project.
problem is that our friends across the boards have some influence over the Russians ( Who should wake up now ). We had a big problem getting the engines for JF-17, with J-11 there will be a lot of problems.
But yes If we get J-11 our Air dominance problem will be over for any country.