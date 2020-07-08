What's new

J-11 for Pakistan?

Should, and/or could Pakistan purchase this fighter from China? It seems like a very capable and top-notch fighter!
 
man let us firt get jf-17 and then fc-20. this phase will be completed by 2015. only after that we can go for some other fighter jet
 
Should, and/or could Pakistan purchase this fighter from China? It seems like a very capable and top-notch fighter!
yar this is NOT a window shopping that we can buy anything we like. Its a billion$ decision and PAF already allocated its funds for JF17, MLU and FC20(4squad atleast). also, a new fighter must b acquired in large numbers and we don't have money for that large numbers. so, no chance for J11 :)
 
yar this is NOT a window shopping that we can buy anything we like. Its a billion$ decision and PAF already allocated its funds for JF17, MLU and FC20(4squad atleast). also, a new fighter must b acquired in large numbers and we don't have money for that large numbers. so, no chance for J11 :)
What is meant by 4 squadron of FC-20....i thought we were only getting 36-40.....if there will be 4 squadrons...then can anybody confirm the final number of jets that we will get?:sniper:
 
36-40 FC-20 is the initial order, more will follow as and when financial circumstances permit and depending on the experience of the FC-20. Its a new plane for us...we need to fly and see before making further orders.

PAF will have 150 high end fighters. 60 of them are F-16 (blk 52+MLU) so that leaves a space of 90 aircrafts...you can figure out the rest.


J-11 isn't even available for export because its a copy of Russian plane. It doesn't matter whether we want it or not.
 
36-40 FC-20 is the initial order, more will follow as and when financial circumstances permit and depending on the experience of the FC-20. Its a new plane for us...we need to fly and see before making further orders.

PAF will have 150 high end fighters. 60 of them are F-16 (blk 52+MLU) so that leaves a space of 90 aircrafts...you can figure out the rest.


J-11 isn't even available for export because its a copy of Russian plane. It doesn't matter whether we want it or not.
rightly said! even if it somehow is available it do not fits into the PAF procurment plane of single engine planes and also we cannot have a new plane in limited numbers as it will be costly! we have experience in F16, JF is new but would be inducted in large numbers adn the FC20 will surely have more orders once the first order is delivered and we find out what else we want from it!

regards!
 
36-40 FC-20 is the initial order, more will follow as and when financial circumstances permit and depending on the experience of the FC-20. Its a new plane for us...we need to fly and see before making further orders.

PAF will have 150 high end fighters. 60 of them are F-16 (blk 52+MLU) so that leaves a space of 90 aircrafts...you can figure out the rest.


J-11 isn't even available for export because its a copy of Russian plane. It doesn't matter whether we want it or not.
From what I've heard the J-11B is quite different from the other J-11's!

It is not a rip off of the Russian Su-27

It is a Chinese made jet and could be exported to Pakistan! So the J-11B could be a good selection for Pakistan!
 
We have talked about this in other threads before plzz read up on it! second as many others said and agree let us see our playing cards work as per jf17's and fc-20's and f-16 blk 52's then we can see wat else can we play other then that as for now as mean_bird said its not available for export so that should answer the question perhaps things could change in the future so lets see but forsure i would like to see this bird in our fleet even if its in small numbers.
 
yar this is NOT a window shopping that we can buy anything we like. Its a billion$ decision and PAF already allocated its funds for JF17, MLU and FC20(4squad atleast). also, a new fighter must b acquired in large numbers and we don't have money for that large numbers. so, no chance for J11 :)
We can pull back our funds from J-10 and put it in the J-11 project.
problem is that our friends across the boards have some influence over the Russians ( Who should wake up now ). We had a big problem getting the engines for JF-17, with J-11 there will be a lot of problems.
But yes If we get J-11 our Air dominance problem will be over for any country.
 
From what I've heard the J-11B is quite different from the other J-11's!

It is not a rip off of the Russian Su-27

It is a Chinese made jet and could be exported to Pakistan! So the J-11B could be a good selection for Pakistan!
It certainly is quite different and contains mostly (if not all) Chinese equipment. But the design is still Russian and there is something called "intellectual property rights" that come into play in international laws.

Russia should not have a problem with us buying the J-11 since it won't be competing against direct Russian business but as Murad Saheb said, our neighbor is a big Russian customer and still have lot of influence over them. China won't be willing to strain relations with Russia over sale of a few fighter jets.

In summary, they may be available in future or China may come up with an alternative plane that is available. But currently they are not an option, so the discussion here is irrelevant.
 
With India now even intrested in C17 (follow up for Il76) the Russians hear the enough to start openin up new markets... But the Indian still have to go for US products.
 
Its quite clear that PAF has looked over J11 and are pinning up their hopes on J10b. The word is that J10b will be in the same league as EF, Rafale, F16 Block 60. So obviousally it would be better to go for a plane like that, i have seen some of the videos of J10 and i have to say this is one manouverable beast. If proper EW suite, radar and weapons package is introduced which i believe will with J10B there is pretty much nothing the Indians can bring in to counter this beast.
 
We can pull back our funds from J-10 and put it in the J-11 project.
problem is that our friends across the boards have some influence over the Russians ( Who should wake up now ). We had a big problem getting the engines for JF-17, with J-11 there will be a lot of problems.
But yes If we get J-11 our Air dominance problem will be over for any country.
Why J-11 is so much better than the J-10?
 
Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

