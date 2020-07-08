J-11 for Pakistan?

Coolyo said: From what I've heard the J-11B is quite different from the other J-11's!



It is not a rip off of the Russian Su-27



It is a Chinese made jet and could be exported to Pakistan! So the J-11B could be a good selection for Pakistan! Click to expand...

It certainly is quite different and contains mostly (if not all) Chinese equipment. But the design is still Russian and there is something called "intellectual property rights" that come into play in international laws.Russia should not have a problem with us buying the J-11 since it won't be competing against direct Russian business but as Murad Saheb said, our neighbor is a big Russian customer and still have lot of influence over them. China won't be willing to strain relations with Russia over sale of a few fighter jets.In summary, they may be available in future or China may come up with an alternative plane that is available. But currently they are not an option, so the discussion here is irrelevant.