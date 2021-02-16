J-10C Purchase by PAF Confirmed: Defence Journalist Sumaira Khan

At least 30 J-10Cs will be purchased folks. Let's see when these birds arrive. I believe every word of what she says since Sumaira Khan has pretty authentic connections within the military establishment and I've yet to see her be proven wrong.
PAF has been interested in the J-10s since 2005 but were waiting for the C version to come out which was on the drawing board back then. Well its a reality now so we are simply moving forward with the plans.I highly doubt it. Buying 30 J-10Cs at this point does not make any sense at all.
We already have almost 150 JF-17s and the block III with AESA is under construction. PAF has begun fifth generation fighter acquisition program as well (Project Azm). So why would PAF want 30 J-10Cs? Only thing that make sense now is fifth generation jets near the end of this decade.
If PAF somehow knows that both india and Pakistan arent going to get any 5th generation jets by 2035ish etc, then may be J-10Cs make more sense to counter Rafaels
look up Sumaira Khan. She's no youtuber, she's an actual journalist with deep links within the military establishment. As I said before, she has never been proven wrong to this date and nor does she just post videos or give interviews just to gain views, whatever she says is verified and reverified by her before she presents it.how is this a confirmation, still a speculation .. can you share any official link or a statement?
Thanks for sharing her credentials. i will take your word for it.
I think the main hiccup was the fact up until recently, the J-10s were using that Russian AL-55 Saturn engine which were very problematic. indians have been whining about them as well. But for the last couple of years, China has been flying the PLAAF J-11s with the WS-10 engines with flawless results and have proven reliable enough to power the single engine J-10C which has brought the J-10C back in Pakistani Air Force's list of fighters it wants to purchase.Thanks for sharing her credentials. i will take your word for it.
I wouldnt equate her with likes of Haqeeqt TV. She is quite a connected journalist with deep military connections. Especially when she says she has received the news from proper inside sources, this looks pretty much a done deal.
