J-10C Purchase by PAF Confirmed: Defence Journalist Sumaira Khan

I highly doubt it. Buying 30 J-10Cs at this point does not make any sense at all.



We already have almost 150 JF-17s and the block III with AESA is under construction. PAF has begun fifth generation fighter acquisition program as well (Project Azm). So why would PAF want 30 J-10Cs? Only thing that make sense now is fifth generation jets near the end of this decade.



If PAF somehow knows that both india and Pakistan arent going to get any 5th generation jets by 2035ish etc, then may be J-10Cs make more sense to counter Rafaels