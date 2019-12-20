J-10C for PAF - Hypothetical Scenario

Jf17 is really good platform which can do all those things. Add another hp for Bvr and use MER on current bvr hp is gona be more than enough. This all is extremely easy and achievable. If you still need more CFT should be put on it will be good. This loadout might sounds heavy but at the time of fight all the excess will be droped i.e. Fuel Tanks and their will not be that extreme of difference in performance.



In avionics Hardware could be sourced from outside or could be licensed manufactured in house but the software MUST be developed in house. Get AESA manufacturing rights and develop our own software which can be improved as the time goes. An excellent software on mediocre hardware will always gives better results than mediocre Software on brilliant Hardware. Software always starts with bad results, it's the Evolution which make the software better. Our Babay are still not on to the software part.



For engine Pakistan must join the WS19 train i.e. JV, even though critical part manufacturing will never be share but still if we can get major part of engine to be produced in Pakistan it will be extremely good thing. WS19 has the potential to be the heart of our NGF or i might say it's the only one which can give us good machine. We can also use it on JF17 later on.